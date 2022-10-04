original title:Women’s Basketball World Cup: China wins runner-up

On October 1, Chinese team player Li Meng (front) took a group photo with fans after the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, the Chinese team took a group photo after the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, the Chinese team after the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, Chinese team player Wu Tongtong (bottom) was injured and fell to the ground.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, U.S. team player Brianna Stewart (first from right) greeted Chinese team player Han Xu after the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, Team USA player Thomas made a layup in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, U.S. team coach Cheryl Reeve (left) commanded during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1st, Thomas, a US team player, was injured and fell to the ground during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, Team USA player Stewart (right) made a layup in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, the US team player Leni (second from left) made a layup in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, the Chinese team players were in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, Chinese team player Yang Liwei (left) waited for an opportunity to break through in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)

On October 1, Chinese team player Wang Siyu was in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, the Chinese team lost to the United States and won the runner-up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Hu Jingchen)