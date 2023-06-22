Women’s beach volleyball, the first victory for El Salvador

Laura Molina and Nadia Soler celebrated the victory with scores in 2 sets against the Belizean duo. With scores of 21-17 and 21-13, El Salvador secured its first victory on Wednesday, prior to the opening of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

Yvonne Soler was effective on her first serve and Laura Molina did it on the counter-attack to win the first set 21-16, coming back from two points ahead of the Belizeans. In the second set, the Salvadoran duo had fewer complications and thanks to their experience and some unforced errors by Belize, El Salvador took them 21-13.

