Women’s D1: Sylvain Mawuena new president of the US Amou

This Saturday, May 06, the Union Sportive d ‘ Amou held its elective general assembly. At the end of the work, Sylvain Mawuena was elected to head a 13-member board for the next four years.

Penultimate in pool B, with 8 points on the clock for the past year, US Amou is busy for the coming season. To this end, the Amlamé club has had a makeover during the elective general assembly held this Saturday in the presence of the head of the competition department at the FTF, Pafio Dobo. And it is Sylvain Mawuena who has been the head of this women’s club for the next four years. He will therefore try to breathe new life into Amu.