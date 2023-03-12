Home News Women’s Day Celebration
Women's Day Celebration

Women's Day Celebration

The Huila Police Department honored the women of this institution in its day.

In the photo the chaplain of the Ninth Brigade, Juan Andrés Vargas: Leidy Johanna Morales, an official of the Huila Governor’s Women’s Advisory Office; the Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez; the Commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo and the Deputy Commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Jenny Franco.

Women from La Inmaculada Policline participated in this celebration. Emilia Vásquez, Fabialin Hernández, Johana Villanueva, Maritza Campo, Gloria Cuellar, Marínela Arias and Edna Rosero.

Police assistants Mónica Trujillo, Sharit Aroca, Brenda Rosales, Camila Castillo, Luisa Sánchez, Yuerica Pillimue, Bleidy Suárez, Liliana Montilla, Luisa Guzmán, and Carolina Trujillo.

