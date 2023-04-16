Women’s FA Cup, Chelsea make it to the final

In the semifinals of the Women’s FA Cup, Chelsea beat Aston Villa by one goal after a thrilling encounter to reach the final. Chelsea faced Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the tournament played at Bescot Stadium. Aston Villa, who reached the semi-finals for the first time, put in a brilliant performance and found defending champions Chelsea very tough on several occasions. On behalf of Chelsea, striker Sam Kerr gave the team the lead with a wonderful headed goal in the 59th minute. Before that, Aston Villa wasted several clear goal chances. The players played brilliantly but failed to score goals due to minor mistakes on important and decisive occasions. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr became the top scorer by scoring his 24th goal of the season. Chelsea have won 3 of the last five FA Cup titles under Emma Hayes and now face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final on May 14, who won against Brentton yesterday. Have reached the finals.