Women’s football, rights to the 2023 World Cup to Rai (15 matches with the Italian national team)

Rai, as part of the agreement between FIFA and EBUrepresenting European public televisions, has acquired the multiplatform broadcasting rights, exclusively free-to-air for Italy, of the Women’s soccer world cup 2023scheduled for July 20 to August 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Broadcast rights concern 15 matches of the world championship eventincluding all matches of the Italian national team, the opening match, the two semi-finals and the final.

The agreement with FIFA, then, provides, in addition to those on Women’s World Cup 2023 also the transmission rights of the package “FIFA Other Events 2024/2027“, i.e. i U20, U19 and U17 youth world championships, both for men and womenand some documentaries produced by FIFA and dedicated to the Women’s World Cup.

«We are happy with the agreement reached between Rai and FIFA for the broadcasting of the Azzurre’s matches in the next World Cup – declares the President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina -, it represents an important step in the continuation of the work of promoting women’s football that we are carrying out with conviction in our country”.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and FIFA have agreed to extend their existing media rights partnership, ensuring that the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will be broadcast on the EBU’s free-to-air linear TV network across 34 European territories, whilst also making a substantial additional commitment to the regular transmission of women’s football content beyond the tournament.

The memorandum of understanding follows initial discussions held at the Home of FIFA last month involving FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, and representatives of the EBU, led by Director General Noel Curran, and the rights include broadcast across TV, digital and radio in a new arrangement that will also see the EBU provide more promotion to women’s football than ever before, thus helping to further grow the sport.

In October 2022, the two parties had announced an initial deal confirming that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ would be broadcast free-to-air across 28 European territories, but under this revised agreement, major European broadcast markets have been added, together with Ukraine.

«FIFA is delighted to widen the deal with the European Broadcasting Union for the transmission of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup to include the five major markets within their existing networks, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine, thus ensuring maximum exposure for the tournament,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “As part of this agreement, the EBU has committed to working towards broadcasting at least one hour of weekly content dedicated to women’s football on its own digital platform and broadcaster network. This will provide a huge promotional and exposure opportunity for women’s football, which is a top priority for us in line with FIFA’s commitment to the long-term development of the sport.»

EBU Director General Noel Curran said:

«We are delighted to have been able to build on our long-term and successful relationship with FIFA to secure the rights on behalf of Europe’s biggest public-service broadcasters. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of sport’s most exciting and fastest growing events and we are committed to working hand-in-hand with FIFA to ensure the women’s game is enjoyed by as many people as possible across the continent. We see women’s football as being central to our content strategy and one of the cornerstones of the new digital platform we hope to launch next year.»

EBU Membersincluding ARD/ZDF (Germany), BBC/ITV (UK), France Televisions, RAI (Italy) and RTVE (Spain), will also undertake to help market the tournament across all their channels as part of the EBU’s long-term strategy to promote the growth of women’s football in Europe and beyond. In Ukrainethe tournament will be shown by EBU Member, UA: PBC.

The new agreement continues the success story and legacy that was established with the FIFA-EBU partnership to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, where EBU Members reported record audience figures as coverage of this event signalled a landmark moment for women’s sport.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, which is the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and hosted in the Asia-Pacific region, will feature 32 teams, eight more than the previous edition in 2019, and will comprise 64 matches kicking off on Thursday, 20 July 2023 and concluding with the final at Sydney/Gadigal’s Stadium Australia on Sunday, 20 August 2023.

List of territories in which EBU Members will broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom