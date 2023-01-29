The women’s soccer team began preparing this week in Bogotá for their participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will be held between July and August and in which the coffee makers will try to ratify the good moment they are experiencing after being runners-up in the Copa América.

This was stated this Saturday by the midfielder Gabriela Huertas, a player from the University of Chile who said that Colombia will reach the World Cup with pressure for the good results achieved in recent years.

“This is one of the best teams in South America and The idea is to start ratifying it in the next matches”, expressed the 31-year-old player, who played between 2017 and 2022 at Independiente Santa Fe.