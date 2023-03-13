In the ongoing women’s football league in England, Chelsea defeated Manchester United by one zero. In the match played at King’s Meadow Football Stadium, defending champions Chelsea dominated the game from the start. Sam Kerr was presented with an opportunity after a brilliant pass from Lorraine James to slot the ball into the net and Sam Kerr did not miss the chance. Sam Kerr’s goal in the 23rd minute proved to be enough for Chelsea’s victory and Manchester United’s team could not end this lead.