Women’s volleyball – Risaralda National Team

The Risaralda women’s volleyball team had its debut in the National Games, the cozy Coliseo Mayor Rafael Cuartas Gaviria was the stage where those led by Professor Vicente Pinillos, measured their strength against a team with great background and work such as the Bolívar team. .

The first set was for the visitors, who took advantage of the good punch they have when going to the net, since it was there where they made the difference the most, 25 to 18 the score, Risaralda conceded many advantages and made great inaccuracies.

For the second set, Risaralda came out with greater clarity, she was more effective in attack but could not solidify her defense, in fact numerically there was never an advantage greater than two points, the break point was at the end of the set when Risaralda made errors that did not should have and ended up down 21 – 25.

From beginning to end, a great attitude and contagious energy were seen in the women’s volleyball team with the public that came in large numbers to the Coliseo Mayor de Pereira.

There was a possibility of extending the match and it was by winning the third set, the Riscarraldenses went out for it, to discount on the scoreboard, their libero, the player Laura Zapata was one of the most decisive, as were Juliana Castro and Catalina Henao. The set was so close that it ended 25 – 23, thus the game went to a fourth set.

At the close of this edition, what would be the last set of the match was being played, with a score that went point by point and in which the sextet that committed the fewest inaccuracies would take the victory.

Given

Today Risaralda will face the second game against Cundinamarca, a match scheduled for 7:45 pm

Share this: Facebook

X

