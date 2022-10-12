On October 11, Chinese team players greeted fans after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On the same day, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship held in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, the Chinese team lost 1-3 to the Italian team and missed the semi-finals.

On October 11, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On October 11, Chinese team player Wang Yunxiang (right) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo