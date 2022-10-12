Source: Xinhuanet
Time: 2022-10-12 11:34
On October 11, Chinese team players greeted fans after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo
On the same day, in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship held in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, the Chinese team lost 1-3 to the Italian team and missed the semi-finals.
On October 11, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo
On October 11, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo
On October 11, Chinese team player Wang Yunxiang (right) after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo
Edit: trsadmin
Previous: Women’s Volleyball World Championships: China lost to Italy and Brazil beat Japan
Next: The first stage of CBA: Nanjing Tongxi Zhouguang beats Tianjin Pioneer
Xianning.com copyright and disclaimer:
① For all works marked “Source: Xianning.com” on this website, the copyright belongs to Xianning.com, and the above works cannot be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways without the authorization of this website. Works that have been authorized by this website should be used within the scope of authorization, and “source: Xianning.com” should be indicated. Anyone who violates the above statement will be investigated for relevant legal responsibilities.
② All works marked “source: xxx (not Xianning.com)” on this website are reprinted from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information. It does not mean that this website agrees with its views and is responsible for its authenticity.
③ If you need to contact this website due to the content of the work, copyright and other issues, please do so within 30 days.
new media
-
good news! Xianning has an additional “Chinese Natural Oxygen Bar”
-
Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The Eighth Group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to their doorstep
-
Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China
-
The provincial list is announced, and this family in Xianning is on the list!
-
Less than 100 meters away from Yinquan Avenue, these sanitary corners are hidden!
< >