Women’s World Cup: Hosts New Zealand out of contention but optimistic

New Zealand’s proud players hope the tournament will be a turning point for women’s football in the country, despite the sadness of their early exit from the World Cup.

Some players were in tears after tournament co-hosts New Zealand crashed out in the group stage in front of 25,000 fans in Dunedin on Sunday.

A 0-0 draw with Switzerland meant they finished level on the points table with Norway on four points, but the Norwegian team only joined Switzerland in the last 16 thanks to a better goal difference.

It wasn’t the ending football fans wanted but these women players still broke many records in the game in a traditionally rugby-mad nation.

They opened the tournament by defeating former champions Norway 1–0, New Zealand’s first ever men’s and women’s World Cup victory.

The historic victory was achieved in front of over 42,000 people at Eden Park in Auckland, a record for football in New Zealand.

A loss to the Philippines and a draw with Switzerland was not enough. Many players were upset by this.

But disappointment soon gave way to pride and hope for the future of football in the country.

In this July 21, 2023, photo, players from the Philippines and Switzerland during a women’s soccer World Cup match (AFP/Sanka Wadanagama)

Ali Railey, the five-time World Cup-winning captain, says she was not as emotionally traumatized as she was after the team’s early exit.

“I have skipped other tournaments and the Olympics,” the defender from the United States told reporters. I don’t know if we can turn around and I don’t know what the future holds for this program. At this moment I am feeling proud.’

All the tickets for the three matches of the football team were sold out and the local media also gave it good coverage.

Even the country’s famous men’s rugby team, the All Blacks, was relegated to second place in the sports bulletin. Former women’s international Christy Hill told Radio New Zealand she felt the interest would not be fleeting.

“At the beginning of this tournament, New Zealanders were not familiar with women’s football,” he said. He called the football Ferns the White Ferns (women’s cricket team).

‘These girls were not household names and it all suddenly changed at Eden Park.’

She added: ‘I wanted them to get to the next stage, but as far as winning the hearts and minds of the country, they did.’

Small steps

The New Zealand women’s team is ranked 26th in the world and expectations were not high on home soil.

They had managed just one win out of 12 matches before the tournament.

Former Czech international and New Zealand coach Jatka Klimkova has completed half of her six-year contract and is expected to remain in the post.

He believes that his team effort has ensured future success.

He said that now New Zealand has understood who football fans are.

‘I think with patience and taking small steps we’re moving forward step by step, that’s how we want to continue our journey.’

“There is immense talent in this team, there are many young players who will get another chance to play in the World Cup and the Olympics,” he said.

“Our performance here was solid and we will build on that.”

