Women’s world number one Rhianne Evans has made it to the World Snooker Tour

Women’s world number one Rhianne Evans has regained her spot on the World Snooker Tour for the next two years despite losing in the British Open final. At the tournament in Walsall, Evans was beaten 4-3 by China‘s Bai Yulo, but her closest rival, Ng An Ye of Hong Kong, was knocked out at the quarter-final stage. Which meant Evans, 37, regained her status on the world women’s snooker tour. He was granted a two-year card to play on the main WST circuit. In 2021, Evans and Ng turned professional after a two-year long Invitational Tour card that has just expired. There were two WST spots this season, with Thailand’s Bepat Sripapuran awarded the first of them for winning the Women’s World Championship in March.