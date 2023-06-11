won the Italian beach soccer cup

Party the Catania Beach Soccer at the Beach Arena in Vasto Marina: the Sicilian rossoblù team conquers the Italian Cup 2023 AONprevailing in the very final against the Lenergy Pisa.

Score 3-1 in favor of the Sicilians (goals of Percy Montani, Be Martins e Jordanians with the only signature of Pisa signed by the former Vastese BS Bruno Xavier) and at the end, great enthusiasm and more than legitimate satisfaction for the prestigious success achieved in the ‘infinite challenge‘ against the Tuscan club, for what was the third consecutive final of the Italian competition between these two teams. The Catania goalkeeper was the great protagonist of the match Rafael Padilhaauthor of some phenomenal saves.

Full of audience on the grandstand of the plant set up on Ernesto Cordella waterfrontin the vicinity of Jetty.

The grand final was broadcast live on DAZN with the technical comment of the Vasto Joseph Sorialong-time player and also coach in this discipline.