Source title: Won the title of “Gatekeeper of Chinese Family Health” Beixiaguan community has a group of family doctors on duty at any time

Recently, Cui Na, director of general practice at the Beixiaguan Community Health Service Center in Haidian District, led the family doctor team to win the title of "Gatekeeper of Chinese Family Health" in 2022, becoming the only family doctor team in the city to win this award. Cuina said: "We are the people around the residents, the family members, and we are always on duty for the health of the residents." At the beginning of December, the Beixiaguan Community Health Service Center opened a fever clinic, and more than a dozen doctors from various departments were on duty in shifts to provide diagnosis and treatment services for residents 24 hours a day. "We always insist on unlimited numbers, and try our best to ensure that residents can see a doctor at their doorstep." Cuina said that each family doctor usually sees more than 70 patients a day, and recently nearly 150 patients a day. The workload is doubled, and no one complains, "Because we do more and talk more, patients can recover sooner." Taking advantage of lunch breaks and off-duty time, Cui Na will also receive medical consultations online to answer residents' health problems. "Dr. Cui, my child is 12 years old and has a fever of 39°C. What antipyretics are better?" Cui Na tried to understand the basic health of the patient as soon as possible and replied: "Ibuprofen or acetaminophen is fine. Do not take it in excess." She quickly added another sentence, "Come to the community hospital if the fever doesn't subside, we are always there." In order to facilitate residents' consultation, Cui Na's team established 5 WeChat groups, covering more than 800 residents in the jurisdiction. Every few days, the team will send self-made health knowledge videos in the group. A resident said: "They are all responses to recent hot issues. They are easy to understand. Every time I read them, I don't panic." Cui Na has been a doctor for more than 20 years and always sticks to the front line. At the awarding ceremony of "China's Family Health Gatekeeper", she said emotionally: "We are lucky, because everyone has only fulfilled the responsibilities of grassroots doctors. I love this job!"

