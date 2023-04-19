Wonder, is the film based on a true story?

Released in 2017, the film Wonder with Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts and little Jacob Tremblay was a success with audiences and critics all over the world. The story is adapted from RJ Palacio’s book of the same name, but is it based on real events? In 2023 the film will have a sequel/spin-off titled White Bird.

Released in cinemas in 2017, the film Wonder space has been made discreetly among many high-sounding titles, managing to enchant both the public and the critics. Cost only 20 million dollars (a figure in line with the projects low budgetby American standards), the film went to a worldwide gross of 305 million, thanks to the touching story he tells and the delicacy with which it is narrated. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Wonder is played by Julia Roberts e Owen Wilsonas the parents of little Auggie, a boy born with a rare disease which is embodied on the screen with great skill by the very young actor Jacob Tremblay.

Wonder: Official Italian Trailer – HD

The true story that inspired the book Wonder is based on

Winner of many awards, including the prestigious Mark Twain Award which annually awards the best novel american for kids, Wonder written by the author RJ Palacio has sold over five million copies in the United States only. It was included in the best-seller list of New York Times and spawned a spin-off containing three stories they tell Auggie and his family from three different points of view. The writer was inspired by a fact that happened to her one day with her children. Going into an ice cream parlor, her 3-year-old boy started crying when he saw a little girl nearby with a significant facial deformation. The woman immediately left the shop and took her children away. “Later I felt tremendous guilt for not being able to handle the situation,” she said RJ Palacio“I could have talked to the little girl to show my son that there was nothing to be afraid of, but instead I ran away losing the opportunity to teach my children something of value“. That same evening at home, the woman began to think about what kind of experiences that little girl might face on a daily basis, what should be his gaze on the world when the world doesn’t know how to repay him. Five years later, his book Wonder it reached the bookstore shelves.

Little Auggie’s disease: what is Treacher Collins syndrome

In the book and film, little Auggie is affected by Treacher Collins syndrome. It is a disease characterized by poor development of certain parts of the skull and facial tissues. The cause can be attributed to some genetic mutations. The syndrome is transmitted by the genes of one of the parents, it does not depend on the sex of the fetus or that of the parent, the probability of transmission of the compromised genes is 50%. One child in fifty thousand it is the casuistry which includes those affected by this disease which can equally affect males or females of any ethnic group. Those affected have a regular development of the body, while growth accentuates facial deformation already visible at birth. The lack of development of certain parts of the face, such as the cheekbones, jaw and ears, can lead to major problems with hearing, breathing and chewing. Unfortunately there is no curebut with particular treatments and surgical operations it is possible to reduce the aforementioned difficulties and improve the aesthetic aspect.

Wonder will have a sequel: plot and trailer of White Bird the spin-off coming to the cinema

The sequel to will be released next summer, precisely in the month of August Wonderobviously taken from another story by the author RJ Palacio. White Birdthis is the title, was born in 2019 as a graphic novel and, among the works derived from the first book on August Pullman, it is the first to have a cinematographic transposition. A Wonder Story. Julian’s bookthis is the Italian title published by Giunti, è a spin-off story that focuses on the character of Julian’s grandmotherthe little boy who is expelled from school for i bullying behavior towards Auggie.

Wonder: White Bird: The Official Italian Movie Trailer – HD

His grandmother will be played by Helen Mirren in the adult version, but the heart of the story will focus on the character’s childhood, a Jewish girl in Nazi-occupied France. Persecuted along with her family, she manages to take refuge thanks to the help of a school friend. Hiding in a house in the woods with his mother, played by Gillian Andersonthe two children learn what it means to be brave.

Below the new trailer Of White Birddirected by Marc Forster.