The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the Fair for Trade in Services) is about to open in Beijing. During the exhibition, Fengtai District will present a special exhibition on cultural and tourism services, a special exhibition on financial services and a series of exciting activities under the theme of “Wonderful Pens and Flowers See Fengtai”. The Digital RMB Avenue opens an upgraded version of the experience. A large wave of digital financial “black technologies” such as digital holographic explainers will be unveiled, and the elements of “drama” and “flowers” will be integrated to create an immersive exhibition scene. More than 200 companies from various fields will participate… …Let’s appreciate the “Feng” harvest at the Service Trade Fair through a picture!

