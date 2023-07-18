Wood prices collapse drastically – market completely out of joint

The price situation on the sawn timber market is very confusing and differs greatly from region to region. Existing contracts are occasionally terminated by the buyer. New contracts are rare and are only concluded at greatly reduced prices for short periods of time.

Only occasionally do forest owners report prices of 87 to 92 euros per cubic meter (FM) for spruce in BC quality from a middle diameter of 20 cm and beetle wood prices for 2b+ from 62 to 64 euros/FM net. A whole range of sawyers now only offer mixed prices of 74 to 79 euros/m3 for spruce wood in BC quality and only 53 to 56 euros/m3 for beetle wood.

In the wake of the spruce, sales of pine have almost come to a standstill. For pine wood BC quality, the price reports are often only between 50 and 54 EUR/m3 and for D qualities at 49 to 53 EUR/m3. Demand for coniferous industrial roundwood is also low. Here, too, prices are falling. The takeover is often subject to strict quotas, forest owners report. The locations of the paper, pulp and board industry are very well stocked.

The demand for energy wood is at a level that is usual for the time of year. Prices also fall following industrial roundwood. The market assessments of the sawmill and timber industry are assuming at best stagnating for the next few weeks and months, and more likely a further decline in sales opportunities. The reason: the construction industry is likely to continue to cool down.