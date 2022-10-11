The goal of building a local wood supply chain in Feltre does not stop at the first hitch. The funding of a project presented in collaboration with the Mountain Union and the Bim Piave consortium in the “Green Communities for the development of local mountain communities” as part of the Pnrr, the Municipality of Feltre will look for other resources to enhance one of the historical resources of the Feltrino valleys and contribute to a circular economy that also protects and safeguards the environment.

This is the philosophy behind the work started some time ago by the municipal environmental department. “The project aims to enhance the forest-wood supply chain in Feltre, through the construction of a logistic platform equipped with a pitch equipped with a canopy for the temporary storage of forest biomass, and possible processing of wood chips, which could be destined for a district heating for the start-up of an energy community in one of the industrial areas of the city ”, explains the councilor for the environment Tiziana Penco. Which she adds: “The possibility of creating a production line for some primary artifacts (such as lamellar beams and the like) is also envisaged”.

The commissioner Tiziana Penco

Unfortunately, the ranking of assignment of the announcement saw Feltre in third final place, just two points from the winner, depriving the Municipality of the financing of the initiative which provided resources for about 750 thousand euros. «But we certainly don’t give up on ourselves», re-launches the environmental commissioner Penco, «as sure as we are of the goodness of the initiative. Let’s imagine what use could have been such a center immediately after the Vaia storm if it had been active ».

“Then we consider its further importance in the historical phase, characterized by the serious energy crisis we are going through, but also the role that this supply chain could have in the battle against the bark beetle, the parasite that is seriously endangering the survival of our woods”, he emphasizes. again the councilor for the environment Penco. «In any case, we do not stop. We are already working to find other ways and other sources to promote this or another similar project (primarily through the fund for the development of the Italian mountains of the Region), which is important both for the care and safety of the territory and for the start. of a real local timber supply chain ».