Woodcutter overwhelmed by a tree, in a forest of Campopiano, in the territory of Vigo di Cadore. The alarm went off at around 2.30 pm and a team from the Centro Cadore Alpine Rescue and the 118 helicopter arrived to treat a 26-year-old Romanian national who had been shot in the leg. The first diagnosis spoke of a fracture of the femur and the man was transported to the San Martino di Belluno hospital for all the necessary investigations.

An hour earlier, the alarm had sounded for a mountaineer who got injured on his return from Cima Grande di Lavaredo. The 59-year-old German, who had descended after having climbed the normal route together with another rock climber and was at the base of the wall on the scree, had in fact tumbled among the stones and had cut her leg. The climbing partner had immediately treated her, while a team from the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza arrived. The woman was then recovered from the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter with a short winch and transported to the square of the Auronzo Refuge, where the health team provided first aid. The climber was then accompanied to the Belluno hospital.