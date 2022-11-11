The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit kicked off Wednesday in the river town of Wuzhen in east China‘s Zhejiang Province. The three-day event is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference, a Beijing-headquartered international organization inaugurated in July.

At the World Internet Conference “Light of the Internet” expo in 2022, the audience visited the exhibition area of ​​Tongxiang, which is the permanent host of the World Internet Conference. (Image source: China Daily)



【Knowledge points】

The 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, with the theme of “Building a Cyber ​​World and Creating a Digital Future – Joining Hands to Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace”, is the first annual meeting of the World Internet Conference International Organization after its establishment. Scientific and Technological Achievements Release Activities, “Jointly Build High-quality Cases of a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace”, “Light of the Internet” Expo, “Directly Connected to Wuzhen” Global Internet Competition, and “China Internet Development Report 2022″ and “World Internet Development Report 2022″ Blue Books And so on, show China‘s changes to the world, let the world touch the light of the future.

Since 2014, the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference has been successfully held for eight consecutive years. It has become a major event in the global Internet community and an important “window” for dialogue between China and the world. On the basis of retaining the traditional characteristics of the forum, this summit focuses on new trends and hot topics such as digital infrastructure, global development initiatives, bridging the digital divide, digital society under the epidemic, key resources of the Internet, artificial intelligence and digital ethics, etc. topic of general concern. This conference attracted more than 2,100 guests from more than 120 countries and regions to participate online and offline.

【Important speech】

China is willing to work with other countries in the world to jointly build and share digital resources, the vitality of the digital economy, the precise and efficient digital governance, the prosperity and development of digital culture, strong digital security guarantees, and digital cooperation. A community with a shared future in space, contributing wisdom and strength to the peaceful development of the world and the progress of human civilization.

China is willing to work with countries around the world to blaze a global digital development path that features joint building and sharing of digital resources, vibrant digital economy, efficient digital governance, flourishing digital culture, effectively guaranteed digital security, and mutually beneficial digital cooperation. Accelerated efforts should be made to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, contributing wisdom and strength to world peace and development as well as to the progress of human civilization.

——On November 9, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

【Related vocabulary】

community of shared future in cyberspace

a community with a shared future in cyberspace

International exchange and cooperation in cyberspace

international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace

International organizations

international organization

