Word of the Day∣FISU World University Games

The 31st Summer Universiade will be held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province from July 28 to August 8. On April 19, the 100-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade was held in Chengdu Dong’an Lake Sports Park as scheduled. A total of 500 people from various fields and citizens attended the conference.

With 100 days to go before the opening of the 31st Summer World University Games, representatives from all walks of life in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China‘s Sichuan province, vowed to present a unique and splendid event to the world. The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games will be held from July 28 to Aug 8. A total of 500 representatives from different fields gathered along with residents at Dong’an Lake Sports Park on Wednesday to participate in countdown activities.

This is the main stadium and main torch of the opening ceremony of the 31st Summer Universiade (drone photo) taken on April 19. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)

【Knowledge points】

The World University Games is not only a sports event for global youth, but also an important platform for cultural exchanges. On December 13, 2018, at the meeting of the FISU Standing Committee held in Portugal, the FISU announced that the host city of the 31st Universiade will be Chengdu. Affected by multiple factors such as the epidemic, the Chengdu Universiade, which was originally scheduled to be held in 2021, has been postponed twice.

Chengdu Universiade is the third Universiade held in mainland my country after Beijing Universiade in 2001 and Shenzhen Universiade in 2011. According to reports, the construction of venues and facilities for the competition has been completed, including 13 new venues with an area of ​​700,000 square meters, and 36 renovated venues with an area of ​​500,000 square meters. They will all be completed and put into use in 2021.

There are a total of 18 major events and 269 minor events in this Universiade. The event plans to start ticket sales in early June this year. Tickets for all events are fully open for competition venues that meet the conditions for watching the games. In addition, the Chinese sports delegation for this Universiade is expected to reach more than 800 people, including about 500 athletes.

The Chinese team will participate in all 18 major events and strive to participate in all 269 minor events.

The Chengdu Universiade is the first world comprehensive sports event held by my country after a major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control. It is also a grand youth event on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative. It will boost the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. Stepping up to a new level provides a hot stage for the youth of the world to display their talents and pursue their dreams.

【Important speech】

We must adhere to the goal of enhancing people’s physical fitness and improving the physical fitness and quality of life of the whole nation, attach great importance to and give full play to the important role of sports in promoting the all-round development of people, continue to promote sports reform and innovation, strengthen sports technology research and development, and improve national fitness. system, enhance the general public’s awareness of physical fitness, especially the youth, enhance the comprehensive strength and international competitiveness of my country’s competitive sports, and accelerate the pace of building a sports power.

We must aim at building up people’s physique, improving their physical health and raising their living standards, and fully leverage the important role of sports in advancing people’s well-rounded development. We will continue to promote reform and innovation in sports and enhance development and research in sports science and technology. We will improve the public fitness programs and raise awareness of sports and fitness among our people, the young people in particular. We will promote the country’s overall strength and competitiveness in international competitive sports, and step up efforts to build China into a country strong on sports.

——In April 2022, Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Summary and Commendation Conference

【Related vocabulary】

sports power

a leading sporting nation

olympic spirit

the Olympic spirit

National Fitness Movement

national fitness campaign

