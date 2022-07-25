On July 23, the China National Version Museum was inaugurated. The China National Version Museum is the national version resource library. It consists of the Central Museum and three local branches—Xi’an Branch, Hangzhou Branch, and Guangzhou Branch. It took three years to build and has now been completed. It will fully perform the duty of preservation and inheritance of national version resources.

This is the Wenhan Hall of the Wenhan Pavilion, the Central General Hall of the China National Version Museum, taken in Beijing (photographed on July 23). (Image source: Xinhua News Agency)

【Knowledge points】

What is a version? Simply put, the Chinese version includes all kinds of resources that bear the imprint of Chinese civilization in ancient and modern China and abroad. There are ancient books and bronze wares carrying heavy history and culture, as well as newspapers and food stamps with distinct imprints of the times, and even tapes, books, newspapers and periodicals that are closely related to our daily life, and even the first line of the health code, etc. In short, as long as you All imaginable cultural carriers are basically version resources; the version is the “golden seed” that records history and witnesses civilization. The National Version Museum is planned by the state from the strategic height of cultural security and cultural revival, and is used to store and preserve the “golden seeds” of civilization. After completion and opening, the “one total and three points” of the China National Edition Museum will fully perform the functions of national edition resource planning and coordination, census collection, collection display, research exchange and publicity and use. It is the national edition collection center, exhibition center, research center, exchange Center and National Publishing Information Management Center.

The Central General Library of the National Version Library is the general library of national version resources, with a secondary board – the National Version Data Center, which will take the lead in undertaking the function of planning and coordinating national version resources. The three local branches are the off-site disaster recovery center and regional version resource gathering center of the Central General Library. As one of the “one total three points” branches of the Chinese National Version Museum, the Xi’an Branch (Wenji Pavilion) will combine the cultural characteristics of the west, fully display the civilization of the Silk Road, and tell the story of the classic Chinese version mainly in the west. The Hangzhou branch located in Liangzhu, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, also known as “Wenrun Pavilion”, is positioned to be based in Zhejiang, radiating the Yangtze River Delta, facing the Yangtze River Basin, and focusing on the study of Jiangnan version culture. Guangzhou Branch (Wenqin Pavilion) takes Chinese collections, Lingnan landscapes, new rhythms of the times, and civilization lighthouses as the overall design concept, integrates Chinese standards and Lingnan characteristics, forms a landscape architecture pattern that combines ritual and music, and builds a palace of Chinese culture in southern Guangdong. .

【Important speech】

The Chinese nation has a civilization history of more than 5,000 years. We must respect the excellent traditional Chinese culture and strengthen our cultural self-confidence. We must be good at absorbing the concepts and thinking of state governance from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and extensively learn from the achievements of all excellent civilizations in the world.

Chinese civilization has a history of more than 5,000 years, and fine traditional Chinese culture should be honored and cultural confidence strengthened. It is important to draw on ways of state governance from fine traditional Chinese culture and learn extensively from outstanding achievements of other civilizations. China should neither keep to itself, nor regard all from foreign countries as criterion. It must adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

——On June 9, Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Sichuan

【Related vocabulary】

Cultural treasure

cultural treasure

cultural confidence

cultural confidence

National Image

national image

historical awareness

awareness of the history