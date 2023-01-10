According to the National Civil Service Bureau, the central government and its directly affiliated institutions’ 2023 annual examinations for civil servants’ public subject written examinations were held simultaneously in 287 cities across the country on January 8. Nearly 1.95 million candidates confirmed their registration before the examination, and more than 1.52 million actually participated. Examination, the ratio of the number of test takers to the number of recruits planned is about 41:1.

On the same day, the written examination of public subjects for the 2023 annual examination of the central government and its directly affiliated institutions was held. This is January 8, at the test center of the Oak Bay Campus of the 45th Middle School in Hefei City, Anhui Province, candidates are preparing to enter the venue to take the public subject written test. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)

【Knowledge points】

Civil servants are an important part of the cadre team, the backbone of the socialist cause, and the public servants of the people. In the appointment of civil servants, we must adhere to both integrity and ability, put morality first, insist on appointing people on their merits from all over the world, insist on putting career first, being fair and upright, highlighting political standards, and focusing on work performance. The central administrative department of civil servants is responsible for the comprehensive management of civil servants across the country. The competent departments of civil servants at or above the county level shall be responsible for the comprehensive management of civil servants within their respective jurisdictions. The civil servant administrative department at a higher level shall guide the civil servant administrative work of the civil servant administrative department at a lower level. The administrative departments of civil servants at all levels shall guide the administration of civil servants of the organs at the same level.

The civil servant recruitment examination shall be carried out in the form of written examination and interview, and the content of the examination shall be set according to the basic abilities that civil servants should possess and different job categories and different levels of authorities. The recruiting agency determines the candidates for inspection based on the test results, and conducts qualification review, inspection and physical examination. The recruiting agency will propose a list of candidates to be recruited based on the test scores, investigation and physical examination results, and make it public. The publicity period shall not be less than five working days. The probationary period for newly recruited civil servants is one year. Those who pass the probationary period will be appointed; those who are unqualified will be cancelled.

At 17:00 on January 8, the written examination for the recruitment of civil servants in 2023 by the central government and its directly affiliated institutions ended. The national examination is held simultaneously in 287 cities and 66,863 examination rooms in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country, and plans to recruit 37,100 people. According to the website of the National Civil Service Bureau, 25,000 plans have been set up for the national examination to recruit fresh college graduates to serve and promote the employment of college graduates. This scale accounts for nearly 70% of the total recruitment plan.

【Important speech】

All state organs and state functionaries must firmly establish the awareness of public servants of the people, put the people at the top of their hearts, maintain close ties with the people, listen to the opinions and suggestions of the people, accept the supervision of the people, and strive to serve the people.

All state organs and their employees must foster a strong sense of service to the people, put the people above all else, maintain close ties with them, listen to their opinions and suggestions, accept their oversight, and work hard to serve them.

——October 13, 2021, Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central People’s Congress Work Conference

Transform government functions, optimize the government responsibility system and organizational structure, promote the legalization of institutions, functions, powers, procedures, and responsibilities, and improve administrative efficiency and credibility. Deepen the reform of public institutions.

We will transform government functions, improve the government responsibility system and organizational structure, and establish legal footing for government institutions, functions, powers, procedures, and responsibilities, so as to enhance the efficiency and credibility of government administration. We will deepen reform of public institutions.

——October 16, 2022, Xi Jinping’s report at the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China

【Related vocabulary】

National Civil Service Bureau

National Civil Service Administration

written examination

written exam

central authority

central authorities

