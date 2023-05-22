Word of the Day∣Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

On May 21, the Centennial Celebration of Rehabilitation International opened in Beijing. The event was hosted by Rehabilitation International and organized by the China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

On May 19, 2023, Rehabilitation International’s 2023 Spring Executive Committee was held in Beijing. (Photo source: China Disabled Persons’ Federation)



【Knowledge points】

Founded in 1922, Rehabilitation International is a non-profit international non-governmental organization that crosses domains and categories of disabilities. It is committed to safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities and promoting the integrated development of persons with disabilities. It enjoys consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Zhang Haidi, chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, is currently the chairman of Rehabilitation International. In recent years, with the support of the Chinese government, Rehabilitation International has established the Global Disability Affairs Development Fund and the Africa Fund, and has carried out more than 30 livelihood projects benefiting the disabled around the world.

On May 21, the Centennial Celebration of Rehabilitation International opened at the Beijing National Convention Center. Representatives of United Nations agencies in China, diplomatic envoys in China, representatives of the Rehabilitation International Executive Committee and members, representatives of international organizations for persons with disabilities, members of the State Council Working Committee on Disabled Persons, representatives of Hong Kong and Macao regions, the National Disabled Persons’ Federation system, and representatives and experts of service institutions for the disabled at home and abroad More than 500 scholars attended the opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Haidi, chairman of Rehabilitation International and chairman of China Disabled Persons’ Federation, and four executive committee members of Rehabilitation International jointly released the Centennial Declaration of Rehabilitation International. The Centenary Declaration reviewed the 100-year development history of Rehabilitation International, called for respect for human diversity and human rights, promoted equal participation and comprehensive development of persons with disabilities, and jointly built a peaceful, inclusive and friendly society, and called on all countries and the international community to take pragmatic measures Actions to implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and promote the inclusive and sustainable development of persons with disabilities.

From May 19th to 23rd, the main forum of Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration, Rehabilitation International Outstanding Achievement Award and Centennial Contribution Award Ceremony, Rehabilitation International Centennial Strategy Seminar and 8 sub-forums, and the “Belt and Road” theme forum on disabled persons will be held simultaneously. , 2023 China International Welfare Expo and many other activities.

【Important speech】

Rehabilitation International is an international organization with significant influence in the field of disability affairs. It has made unremitting efforts to safeguard the dignity of the disabled, protect the rights of the disabled, and improve the well-being of the disabled.

—— On May 21, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

China is willing to work with all countries in the world to jointly promote international exchanges and cooperation in the cause of persons with disabilities, and continuously improve human health and well-being.

—— On May 21, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

【Related vocabulary】

Barrier-free environment construction

building of barrier-free living environment

Employment of the Disabled

employment for disabled workers

College Students with Disabilities

disabled college students

