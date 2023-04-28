Word of the Day|Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia

On April 25, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance Conference. Xi Jinping pointed out that Asia is an important birthplace of human civilization, which has bred and preserved extremely rich cultural heritage, and has written a rich and colorful chapter in the history of world civilization development.

A scene of the conference venue of the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)

【Knowledge points】

The first Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance Conference was held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province on April 25. 150 representatives from 22 Asian countries and 3 international organizations attended the meeting, officially establishing the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance.

The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, and the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government. It is the first large-scale high-level conference since the alliance was launched. Protecting Asian cultural heritage, inheriting and developing Asian civilizations in various forms is crucial to shaping the common future of the Asian people. The establishment of the alliance is conducive to promoting the value of Asian cultural heritage, enhancing understanding and mutual trust among people of all countries, and jointly building a prosperous, peaceful and beautiful homeland. The conference released the “Xi’an Declaration of the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance” and unveiled the “Silk Road Archaeological Cooperation Research Center”.

In addition, the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Fund was also officially launched on April 25. According to the application guidelines for Asian cultural heritage protection action projects, the fund will open the application for joint archaeology, cultural relic protection and restoration, world heritage protection management, and cultural relics under the framework of the alliance. Provide funding and support for exhibitions, talent training, academic research and exchanges, publicity and other projects, and provide support for the operation and related work of the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance.

【Letter of Congratulations】

The establishment of the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance is conducive to strengthening the protection of Asian cultural heritage, deepening the exchanges of Asian civilizations, prospering the garden of world civilizations, and contributing to the progress of human civilization.

—— On April 25, 2023, Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance Conference

【Related vocabulary】

