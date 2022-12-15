Parole is the new issue of Internazionale extra. There are 130 pages of reports, photos and comics on Italy, on all newsstands from 14 December and on the Internazionale app.

With the easing of pandemic-related measures, 2022 seemed to be shaping up to be the year of returning to some form of normality. But then Russia invaded the Ukraine (February), bringing the war to Europe and reopening the debate about the importance and meaning of pacifism. As a result of the conflict, the continent has had to face, for the first time in a long time, a serious shortage of raw materials, such as that of grain or the timber from which the celluloseand a worrying energy crisis due to an increase in the price of gas imported from Russia.

It was an important year for Italian politics. It began with the re-election of the president of the republic Sergio Mattarella (January) and continued with the political elections (September), which brought the right wing of Giorgia Meloni to government. Words such as have reappeared in the public debate country or patriots. He went back to talking about migrants and the defense of borders. The freedom of women and theirs utero it has been threatened, with attacks on law 194 on abortion and campaigns to encourage births. Between the two elections in January and September, there was the rejection of the referendum on cannabis and end of life (February), declared inadmissible by the constitutional court; and the five referendums on justice (June) failed because the quorum was not reached.

Meanwhile, since spring, a hot and a never-before-seen drought has hit the country, signaling theirreversibility some climate changes already underway, while violent floods have caused dozens of deaths and devastated the area, covering it with mud. Climate activists made themselves heard, took to the streets and protested in many ways: blocking the streets and throwing soup on works of art.

This issue of Internazionale extra, born from the experience of L’Essentiale, tries to bring order to the past year through some of the words that characterized it and that we will probably take with us into 2023. Leafing through these pages, you will discover that there have also been good news: it was a year of useful experiments on neutrinosinnovative films horrornew humorists and outstanding finds of bronzes.