(ANSA) – POLCENIGO, FEBRUARY 24 – A man was hospitalized in serious condition following an accident at work this afternoon in a company in Polcenigo (Pordenone): he was hit on the head by a moving object and lost consciousness.

An emergency medical service arrived at the scene as the air ambulance was unable to take off due to adverse weather conditions. Stabilized by the resuscitator, the man was transferred, in red code, to the hospital in Pordenone: the prognosis is reserved.

Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of Sacile and by the inspectors of the Western Friuli Health Authority. The firefighters of the provincial command also intervened.

The accident at work occurred around 4 pm, in the external square of the Compass industrial assembly, in the Polcenigo (Pordenone) production area.

The wounded man, a 48-year-old man whose identity has not been disclosed, was hit on the head during the operations of unloading a mechanical vehicle from a truck. The first to rescue him were his colleagues who were nearby. Meanwhile, the man had lost consciousness.

To help the health personnel and also the launch of the investigations by the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade provided assistance in particular for the checks of the machinery involved in the accident at work. (HANDLE).