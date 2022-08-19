Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the many changes introduced by the pandemic experience, there is certainly a widespread perception of insecurity. That is, companies – just like individuals – have found themselves having to deal with their own fragility. First of all in an attempt to answer the question of how effectively they are able to protect themselves and their employees. The most immediate impact of this question was the redefinition of its national and international mobility strategies. Let’s see how.

According to the Aon International Mobility Survey 2022 (leading group in risk and human resources consulting and insurance brokerage), which heard 200 large Italian companies, with the end of the most dramatic phase of the pandemic, employers are reconsidering the usefulness and need to move internationally.

Are business trips really useful? Yes, but not always and the difficulties have increased, first of all those concerning safety, which worries 75% of employers, followed by those concerning the insurance of the “well-being” of their employees, which involve 60% of businesses. But what exactly is meant when it comes to safety? Aon ranks the risks that, in this historical phase, companies must manage: first of all the medical and health risks, but also those related to extreme weather conditions, then terrorism and social and political unrest. In short, moving your staff is becoming increasingly insecure. Hence a recommendation: to review their travel risk management programs to ensure, on the one hand, the protection of the health and safety of employees and, on the other, compliance with the guidelines of the new European ISO 31030 standard of the 2021.

The return to travel

Despite these changes, in 2021, sales clerks (66%) and management (65%) started traveling for work again. However, there are no further travel growth expectations for them at least until the end of 2022.

In this scenario, only two categories of workers were exceptions: technical staff and maintenance staff, who never stopped traveling during the pandemic and for whom an increase in travel for work reasons is expected.