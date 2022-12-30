Source title: After the release of the “Yangkang” health management guidelines for the recovery period of infected persons, work and exercise must be carried out step by step

On the 29th, the official website of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission released the “Guidelines for Health Management of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection During the Recovery Period (First Edition)”, reminding “Yangkang” personnel that although the nucleic acid and antigen have turned negative during the recovery period of infection, the body needs to It takes at least 1 to 2 weeks to return to the pre-illness level. Work and exercise must be done step by step, and at the same time, the standard of self-protection cannot be lowered. After “Yangkang” went out and insisted on wearing a mask The guideline clarifies that the sign that an infected person enters the recovery period is that “two consecutive nucleic acid tests are negative, and the Ct value is not less than 35”, “antigen test results are negative for 3 consecutive days”, “when home isolation has been completed for 7 days, no antipyretic drugs have been used. Under the condition of medication, fever symptoms subsided for more than 24 hours” and other symptoms improved significantly. The main health problems of the convalescent population are shortness of breath, limitation of physical activity and exercise, physical decline and fatigue, hoarseness and coughing, swallowing problems, smell and taste problems, anxiety, depression and sleep problems, body pain, etc. Guidance Reminder: During the period of high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases in winter, the risk of superimposed epidemics of new coronavirus infection and influenza, common cold and other winter and spring respiratory infectious diseases cannot be ruled out. Continue to wear masks scientifically, reduce gatherings, and do not go to places where crowds gather and spaces are confined unless necessary. Perform hand hygiene at all times. Sufficient nutrition, regular work and rest, and good sleep should be ensured during the recovery period. In terms of diet, pay attention to eating more high-protein and nutritious foods. Smoking and drinking will aggravate underlying diseases. It is recommended to quit smoking and limit alcohol after “Yangkang”. For those who have poor appetite or taste disorder after “Yangkang”, it is recommended to eat less and more meals. Diabetic patients should maintain a regular diet to avoid large fluctuations in blood sugar. After the symptoms of acute fever subside, you can take a bath if your physical strength permits, but you should avoid sauna. Avoid getting cold when bathing, pay attention to the appropriate indoor temperature, and the bath water temperature should not be too high. It takes at least a week or two to fully recover According to the guidelines, although the nucleic acid and antigen test results have turned negative during the recovery period, the body has not yet returned to the pre-disease level, and it will take 1 to 2 weeks or even longer to completely relieve. At this stage, in terms of daily life, activities and exercises, and returning to work, we should follow the principle of gradual progress and do what we can, and gradually return to normal. The guidelines also give guidance specifically for special groups such as the elderly, young and pregnant. For example, the elderly often still feel a certain degree of fatigue after their nucleic acid or antigen turns negative, even for several weeks. If you feel tired, you should rest as much as possible. You can try to adjust the daily rhythm of doing things, and don't do too many things at once. Pregnant women should pay attention to rest within 1 to 2 weeks after recovering from infection, and can do appropriate exercise, but the exercise intensity should not be too large, and the time should not be too long, and it should be done step by step. Warm up before exercising, and drink water before and after exercising. If you have threatened abortion, placenta previa and other conditions that are not suitable for exercise, you should follow the doctor's advice. If you have threatened abortion, placenta previa and other conditions that are not suitable for exercise, you should follow the doctor’s advice. The vast majority of children and adolescents who are infected with the new coronavirus have a good prognosis, showing a self-limited course of disease, and the probability of serious complications and sequelae is extremely low. Parents should first maintain a peaceful mind, understand the natural course of the new coronavirus infection, and not be overly anxious. Gradually resume work after returning to work During the recovery period, infected persons should resume daily exercise from low-intensity activities on the basis of regular daily life, ensuring adequate nutrition and sleep. If there is no obvious discomfort, the activity intensity can be gradually increased within a few weeks until they return to the normal activity state before the illness . If you experience chest pain, palpitations, dizziness and other uncomfortable symptoms during exercise, you should stop exercising immediately and seek medical treatment if necessary. For hospitalized rehabilitation patients, patients with original cardiopulmonary diseases, and patients with residual symptoms such as fatigue, chest tightness, and dyspnea, they should avoid strenuous exercise or heavy work within 2 weeks, and maintain low-intensity exercise for at least 1 to 2 weeks. After acclimatization, move on to higher intensity exercise. At the beginning of returning to work during the recovery period, you should start with lighter work and gradually return to the normal workload and work status, avoiding stress, working overtime, staying up late and other behaviors. If possible, take a 20- to 30-minute lunch break. Due to individual differences in physique, age, and illness, the recovery time will also vary. Therefore, the recovery work should be done step by step, and the intensity should be based on not feeling tired. After the infected person enters the recovery period, indoor ventilation should also be strengthened, and key areas and used items should be disinfected on the basis of cleaning and sanitation. Physical disinfection methods such as sun exposure and heat are preferred for disinfection methods, and chemical disinfectant wiping can be used for the surface of the home environment.

