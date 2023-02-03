This Friday, the Valledupar City Hall began adaptation works on the highway that connects the San Fernando neighborhood with the new road La Paz-Valledupar, at the height of the Cacique Upar roundabout, with the aim that the road can be traveled in double meaning.

Currently, transit through the national road is stipulated from the La Paz municipality towards the capital of Cesar, but the Minister of Transportation, William Reyesassured in the inaugural act that this road corridor should be bidirectional.

The residents of that neighborhood, upon noticing the worker activities, again expressed their disagreement because they consider that they could increase the traffic accidentsputting the community at risk.

THE PYLON learned that the Mayor of Valledupar ordered to suspend the construction activities to avoid blockades in this sector of the city.

