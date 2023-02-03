Home News Work began to enable a double meaning of the La Paz-Valledupar highway: the public opposed
News

by admin
This Friday, the Valledupar City Hall began adaptation works on the highway that connects the San Fernando neighborhood with the new road La Paz-Valledupar, at the height of the Cacique Upar roundabout, with the aim that the road can be traveled in double meaning.

Currently, transit through the national road is stipulated from the La Paz municipality towards the capital of Cesar, but the Minister of Transportation, William Reyesassured in the inaugural act that this road corridor should be bidirectional.

Lea: The Minister of Transportation requested that the new La Paz-Valledupar road be two-way

The residents of that neighborhood, upon noticing the worker activities, again expressed their disagreement because they consider that they could increase the traffic accidentsputting the community at risk.

THE PYLON learned that the Mayor of Valledupar ordered to suspend the construction activities to avoid blockades in this sector of the city.

Read the reasons for the opposition expressed by the Community Action Board of the San Fernando neighborhood to the Valledupar Mayor’s Office.

Also read: Inhabitants of the San Fernando neighborhood oppose the fact that the La Paz-Valledupar road is two-way

See also  The Municipal Party Committee Inspection Office and the Municipal Government Inspection Office jointly supervise the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention and control measures in the main urban area-Xingtai Net-Xingtai Daily

