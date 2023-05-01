Home » Work began to mitigate effects on the Guatiquía river in Villavicencio – news
News

Work began to mitigate effects on the Guatiquía river in Villavicencio – news

by admin
Work began to mitigate effects on the Guatiquía river in Villavicencio – news

A Prosecutor attached to the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse Caivas of the Meta Section, managed to get a judge to send English teacher Julián Felipe Lozada Rincón to prison, for being the alleged perpetrator of various sexual crimes.

The events investigated by the accusing entity would have occurred during the year 2022 in a school in the city of Villavicencio, where, apparently, the prisoner would have taken advantage of his position of superiority over his students, and would have subjected 5 students between the ages of 7 and 12 years of age, to acts of sexual connotation.

The parents filed the complaints of the case before the Prosecutor’s Office, for which they proceeded immediately, but the teacher, upon finding out, evaded in the first instance the action of the accusing entity, moving to Medellín where he was also working in a school of that type. city.

A group from the CTI Caivas de Villavicencio traveled to the capital of Antioquia, and with the support of the National Police, they captured Lozada Rincón who was charged as allegedly responsible for the crime of abusive sexual acts with a child under fourteen years of age.

The judge with functions of control of guarantees, endorsed all the claims of the accusing entity, legalized his capture and sent him to jail. The defendant did not accept the charges.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  Araucanian lawyer jailed for aggravated domestic violence – news

You may also like

César Rohon – La Hora newspaper

Javier Matta Correa is the new Professional King...

Scrap collection in Recklinghausen: The importance of recycling...

ANR obtains its own majority in the Senate,...

Scholz calls for more training at the May...

ELECTION ADVERTISING IS ALLOWED UNTIL TODAY « cde...

‘La cachaca’ and the samaria that achieved second...

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt...

Public Ministry reports 35 cases filed during election...

Biofuels improve the health of Colombians

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy