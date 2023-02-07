The district administration, through the contractor, began the first section of the reconstruction of Avenida Campo Serrano, a central area of ​​Santa Marta in the much-announced project that will show a better face of this part of the capital of the department of Magdalena.

For this purpose, the demolition of pavement, excavation, installation and connection of pipes for aqueduct, sanitary sewer and storm sewer is carried out.

In the development of the work, they have installed 95 linear meters of aqueduct pipe, 180 linear meters of storm sewer pipe, 95 linear meters of sanitary sewer pipe, which were connected to the collector on Avenida del Ferrocarril.

Due to the above, it is highlighted that storm sewers were totally non-existent in this sector.

On the other hand, Mayor Virna Johnson stated that they are monitoring the work started every day, taking into account that they have already advanced with the connection of the pipes and began with the paving in this first section.

“Also, we have moved forward with demolition and excavation on 11th Street and the idea is to move quickly to 14th Street,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

As the paving process is carried out, the intervention of the public space and the burying of dry nets will be carried out, as it is in the design of the work, which is progressing according to the established schedule.