Home News Work begins on the first section of Avenida Campo Serrano
News

Work begins on the first section of Avenida Campo Serrano

by admin
Work begins on the first section of Avenida Campo Serrano

The district administration, through the contractor, began the first section of the reconstruction of Avenida Campo Serrano, a central area of ​​Santa Marta in the much-announced project that will show a better face of this part of the capital of the department of Magdalena.

For this purpose, the demolition of pavement, excavation, installation and connection of pipes for aqueduct, sanitary sewer and storm sewer is carried out.

In the development of the work, they have installed 95 linear meters of aqueduct pipe, 180 linear meters of storm sewer pipe, 95 linear meters of sanitary sewer pipe, which were connected to the collector on Avenida del Ferrocarril.

Due to the above, it is highlighted that storm sewers were totally non-existent in this sector.

On the other hand, Mayor Virna Johnson stated that they are monitoring the work started every day, taking into account that they have already advanced with the connection of the pipes and began with the paving in this first section.

“Also, we have moved forward with demolition and excavation on 11th Street and the idea is to move quickly to 14th Street,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

As the paving process is carried out, the intervention of the public space and the burying of dry nets will be carried out, as it is in the design of the work, which is progressing according to the established schedule.

See also  The province's video conference on epidemic prevention and control was held

You may also like

They prepare their lists for the next regional...

Flowers bloom in China, full of vitality_Hangzhou Net

Obligations without a budget

Many places: The price of measurable new crown...

Colombia caresses the classification to the U-20 World...

School Meal Plan is already underway in Cesar...

The Beijing Huimin Housing Rental Service Platform is...

Government filed the National Development Plan: Colombia, world...

They find a grave with the body of...

South American Sub-20: Colombia beats Ecuador and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy