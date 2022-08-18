Counterorder: Retire the phrase “Great Resignation” and embrace “Quiet Quitting”. Which then in essence always means putting your life ahead of work, without however giving up your salary, but doing only the bare minimum to keep it. It is the new trend that is emerging everywhere, especially among young millennials and those of Generation Z, and also unites the great rival superpowers of the future, such as the USA and China, where it is called “mo yu”, that is the philosophy of “touching the fish”.