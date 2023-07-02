Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá

MANAGEMENT. –

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MTOP), the Chimborazo Prefecture in coordination with the municipalities of Colta, Guamote, Pallatanga and Road Conservation Associations, are working on the recovery of road connectivity between Sierra and Costa, of the E487 Balbanera road – Pallatanga – Cumandá.

Institutions intervene in various sectors of the road to provide greater road safety.

In the Trigoloma sector, the 100-meter road variant was improved and extended; while in the Cruz del Hueso sector, work is being done on the recovery of the roadway and lower slope. Road maintenance on the 169.9 kilometers of the road is carried out through contracting by direct administration, among the main activities are: eviction of landslides, cleaning of signage, ditches and sewers. In parallel, the survey of the road inventory of this artery that links the provinces of Chimborazo and Guayas is carried out, an activity that includes the accounting of 27 critical sites to intervene, priority areas of attention. This activity is carried out under the concept of Maintenance for Results promoted by the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

