Home » Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá
News

Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá

by admin
Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá

MANAGEMENT. –

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MTOP), the Chimborazo Prefecture in coordination with the municipalities of Colta, Guamote, Pallatanga and Road Conservation Associations, are working on the recovery of road connectivity between Sierra and Costa, of the E487 Balbanera road – Pallatanga – Cumandá.

Institutions intervene in various sectors of the road to provide greater road safety.

In the Trigoloma sector, the 100-meter road variant was improved and extended; while in the Cruz del Hueso sector, work is being done on the recovery of the roadway and lower slope. Road maintenance on the 169.9 kilometers of the road is carried out through contracting by direct administration, among the main activities are: eviction of landslides, cleaning of signage, ditches and sewers. In parallel, the survey of the road inventory of this artery that links the provinces of Chimborazo and Guayas is carried out, an activity that includes the accounting of 27 critical sites to intervene, priority areas of attention. This activity is carried out under the concept of Maintenance for Results promoted by the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

The entry Work continues in Balbanera-Pallatanga-Cumandá was first published in Diario Los Andes.

See also  Nearly 20 years of public transportation in Liuzhou, Guangxi, thousands of "love" buses for candidates to take the exam-Chinanews.com Video

You may also like

Claudia Zuleta will not be a candidate for...

vittoria al Beach Pro Tour Future

The National Beach Soccer Stadium is inaugurated inside...

The pride of a region

Joy and frustration Ferrari: “The updates work”

LEA OUR CHILDREN – Filming of the second...

UN condemns attack in which members of the...

110 representatives of the country are threatened

Polygon Labs Unveils More Details About Polygon 2.0...

Traffic Stop in West El Paso Leads to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy