Home News Work has started on the former Dormisch in Udine: it is the day of the demolition
News

Work has started on the former Dormisch in Udine: it is the day of the demolition

by admin
Work has started on the former Dormisch in Udine: it is the day of the demolition

It is the day of the demolition of the former Dormisch. The construction site in Viale Gio Batta Bassi opened this morning, Monday 3 October, at 9.30.

Present at the ceremony the mayor Pietro Fontanini, the president and CEO of Danieli Gianpietro Benedetti, the governor Massimiliano Fedriga. With him also the regional councilors Barbara Zilli, Graziano Pizzimenti and Sergio Emidio Bini. Deputy Mayor Michelini and councilors Ciani, Laudicina, Falcone and Cigolot present for the municipality of Udine.

The Danieli Group expects to be able to start construction of the new ITS Malignani headquarters as early as January 2023 with the aim of completing the 25 million euro intervention in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

the special

Journey into the Dormisch factory of the future: the history, images and design of the new spaces

The Municipality project

A challenge against time that also involves the Municipality on the bureaucratic and administrative front. The councilor for private construction, Alessandro Ciani will carry out an inspection of the remains of the building which has been in a state of neglect for over 20 years together with the engineer Simone Franco who is following the project on behalf of the multinational company from Buttrio and the Police local.

“We are proceeding swiftly to complete the planned process – explains the commissioner Ciani -. Next Thursday the building commission has been convened while in the next few days we hope to entrust the design of the feasibility study for the construction of the roundabout in piazzale Cavedalis ”, the only intervention that the Municipality will be responsible for.

The new institute

For the rest, the construction of the new Mits that today mainly welcomes 235 students in the Tavagnacco site, will be entirely borne by Danieli who only last week completed the restoration of the fountain signed by Giovanni da Udine in Piazza San Giacomo for which they are been invested in the form of a donation, yet another, 31,500 euros. Previously Gianpietro Benedetti, president of Danieli and of the Mits academy in Udine, had written a check for 900 thousand euros for the renovation of the turret, the two stairways and the specola of the castle and before that the recovery of the angel, of the bell tower of the church of Santa Maria di Castello, the clock tower and the two Moors, in addition to the statues, including Hercules and Caco (which remain Florean and Venturin for the Udine inhabitants) and the loggia of San Giovanni.

See also  Caneva, the bonus arrives for those who use the bicycle for work or school

You may also like

From 8:00 to 18:00 on October 3, Hangzhou...

Limana, the management of the eco-center will not...

The Office of the Provincial Leading Group for...

The Northern Committee agitates the League: because the...

Struggling on the pitch, Putin experiences the war...

Hohhot: Set up 4,171 nucleic acid sampling sites,...

San Giorgio, 8 thousand visitors at Brick Expo...

Meloni government, the news of today 3 October...

Beijing residents have a life expectancy of 82.47...

Covid, the weekly data: infections up by almost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy