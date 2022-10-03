It is the day of the demolition of the former Dormisch. The construction site in Viale Gio Batta Bassi opened this morning, Monday 3 October, at 9.30.

Present at the ceremony the mayor Pietro Fontanini, the president and CEO of Danieli Gianpietro Benedetti, the governor Massimiliano Fedriga. With him also the regional councilors Barbara Zilli, Graziano Pizzimenti and Sergio Emidio Bini. Deputy Mayor Michelini and councilors Ciani, Laudicina, Falcone and Cigolot present for the municipality of Udine.

The Danieli Group expects to be able to start construction of the new ITS Malignani headquarters as early as January 2023 with the aim of completing the 25 million euro intervention in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The Municipality project

A challenge against time that also involves the Municipality on the bureaucratic and administrative front. The councilor for private construction, Alessandro Ciani will carry out an inspection of the remains of the building which has been in a state of neglect for over 20 years together with the engineer Simone Franco who is following the project on behalf of the multinational company from Buttrio and the Police local.

“We are proceeding swiftly to complete the planned process – explains the commissioner Ciani -. Next Thursday the building commission has been convened while in the next few days we hope to entrust the design of the feasibility study for the construction of the roundabout in piazzale Cavedalis ”, the only intervention that the Municipality will be responsible for.

The new institute

For the rest, the construction of the new Mits that today mainly welcomes 235 students in the Tavagnacco site, will be entirely borne by Danieli who only last week completed the restoration of the fountain signed by Giovanni da Udine in Piazza San Giacomo for which they are been invested in the form of a donation, yet another, 31,500 euros. Previously Gianpietro Benedetti, president of Danieli and of the Mits academy in Udine, had written a check for 900 thousand euros for the renovation of the turret, the two stairways and the specola of the castle and before that the recovery of the angel, of the bell tower of the church of Santa Maria di Castello, the clock tower and the two Moors, in addition to the statues, including Hercules and Caco (which remain Florean and Venturin for the Udine inhabitants) and the loggia of San Giovanni.