Detax wage increases resulting from contract renewals to encourage the closure of negotiations and support the wages of workers, whose purchasing power is being eroded by rising inflation. This is the dual objective of the measure being studied by the government, as anticipated by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, which would have a significant impact considering that over half of the 13 million private workers have an expired contract, and some categories, such as vigilantes , have been waiting for the renewal of the Ccnl for 7 years. The minister said she was also available to convene the parties to support the closure of the disputes that had been standing still for the longest time.

Calderone: regulatory tools to help renewals



“We are evaluating the ways in which to adopt regulatory instruments that facilitate the effective solution of expired collective agreements which in some cases have been going on for several years” said the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone in response to a question raised by the Pd in ​​the Chamber , referring, among other things, “to the extension to contract renewals, and the related clauses on income increases, forms of facilitated taxation in the wake and implementation of what has already been done recently with the Budget law”.

The precedent of the halved rate for productivity contracts



As is well known, the maneuver for 2023 halved the flat rate coupon that applies to performance bonuses, the result of second-level bargaining (company or territorial), bringing the substitute tax rate from 10 to 5%. The threshold of 3,000 euros of the amount subject to tax relief and the income bracket within 80,000 euros were confirmed again this year. This is an important precedent. Through a tax lever made even more favorable, support is offered to the wages of workers in the productive realities in which decentralized bargaining is carried out.

The brake of the Rgs: the problem of costs



The hypothesis under study is to fiscally “reward” even the first contractual level, or rather those negotiations that have been blocked for years, on which companies are unable to reach an agreement. The tax incentive could help unblock the negotiations, if, for example, the “quantum” requested by the unions is considered too onerous by the companies, the trade union organizations could review the requests, knowing they can count on a recovery of the purchasing power of wages thanks to the tax incentive.

However, it is not the first time that this proposal has been made, which so far has always been rejected due to coverage problems raised by the general state accounting office. Then there would remain the issue of the fiscal “penalization” of workers of companies that have punctually renewed the national collective agreements.