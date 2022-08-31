Listen to the audio version of the article

The reports of accidents at work presented to Inail between January and July were 441,451 (+ 41.1% compared to the same period in 2021), 569 of which with a fatal outcome (-16.0%). The number of professional-related pathologies reported increased, reaching 36,163 (+ 6.8%). This was announced by Inail, explaining that in the seven months, compared to the same period of 2021, there was a marked increase in accident reports (due in part to the higher number of accident reports from Covid-19 and in part to the increase in accidents “Traditional”), a decrease in fatal deaths (due to the significant lower weight of deaths from contagion).

In July, accident reports increased by 41.1% compared to the first seven months of 2021

The reports of accidents at work submitted to Inail by last July were 441,451, an increase of 41.1% compared to the 312,762 of the first seven months of 2021 (+ 52.8% compared to the 288,873 of the January-July period 2020 and + 16.6% compared to 378,671 in the period January-July 2019). The data show an increase both in cases that occurred during work, which went from 273,282 in the first seven months of 2021 to 392,516 in 2022 (+ 43.6%), and in those in progress, that is, during the journey between the home and the workplace, which recorded an increase of 23.9%, from 39,480 to 48,935.

They grow in industry and services, they drop in agriculture

Last July, the number of accidents at work reported marked a + 38.8% in the Industry and services management (from 265,499 cases in 2021 to 368,545 in 2022), a -4.2% in Agriculture (from 15,450 to 14,798 ) and + 82.7% in the State Account (from 31,813 to 58,108). There are general increases in accidents at work in almost all production sectors, in particular in Healthcare and social assistance (+ 143.4%), in Transport and storage (+ 137.1%) and in Accommodation services activities and catering (+ 85.2%).

The fatal cases

As regards fatal cases, 569 complaints were submitted by July, 108 fewer than the 677 registered in the first seven months of 2021 (-16.0%), a summary of a decrease in complaints in the four-month period of January- April (-28.7%) and an increase in the May-July quarter (+ 9.8%), in the comparison between the two years. Compared to the period January-July 2020 (716 deaths) there are 147 fewer cases, while in the comparison with the period January-July 2019 (599 deaths) there is a reduction of 30 deaths. At a national level, the data show, despite the provisional nature of the numbers, an increase for the first seven months of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, only in ongoing cases, which went from 134 to 157, while those that occurred during work were dropped from 543 to 412. The decrease concerned Industry and services (from 565 to 480 complaints), Agriculture (from 76 to 68) and the State Account (from 36 to 21). From the analysis by age group, the increases in fatal cases in the 30-44 age group (from 106 to 140 cases) and the decreases among the over 44 years old (from 515 to 372) should be noted.

Complaints of occupational disease

The complaints of occupational disease registered by Inail in the first seven months of 2022 were 36,163, an increase of 2,298 cases (+ 6.8%) compared to the same period of 2021 (10,958 more cases, for an increase of 43.5 %, compared to the same period of 2020 and 2,338 fewer diseases reported, with a reduction of 6.1%, compared to the period January-July 2019). The pathologies of the osteo-muscular system and of the connective tissue, those of the nervous system and of the ear continue to represent the first three professional diseases reported, followed by tumors and diseases of the respiratory system.