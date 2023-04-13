news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 13 APR – A new call center will open next month in the Tecnopolo of L’Aquila, thanks to which one hundred and fifty jobs will be created in the city. The launch of the activities of the new center is inaugurated by Fastweb, the telecommunications operator that will transfer here part of the assistance activities to its customers currently carried out abroad – a path that the company has already started for some years – with the objective of ensuring the highest quality level in the provision of the service.



The announcement was made by the mayor of L’Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi, together with Luca Mastropaolo, manager of Fastweb, during the press conference convened in the Sala Rivera of Palazzo Fibbioni, seat of the Municipality of L’Aquila, in the presence of the city councilor Fabio Frullo , the operational manager of Hexa, Fabio Montagliani, and the president of Confindustria Abruzzo, Silvano Pagliuca. With the opening of the call center which will be managed by Hexa, a company specializing in the supply of “customer management” services and the launch of the Fastweb order, new employment will be created in the area. Fifty jobs will be created through the return from Albania of assistance activities for the activation of the service, to which a further one hundred will be added for the management of requests for technical and administrative assistance from already active customers. “The establishment of a new company that invests in the area with the hiring of professional figures specialized in the telecommunications sector – commented Mayor Biondi – is not only good news, but the result of joint work aimed at the economic growth of the city ​​and to the enhancement of its professionalism and skills, themes at the center of the political agenda of this administration”.



“The establishment of Hexa in the area capable of attracting new companies such as Fastweb – added Fastweb – represents a further step of this administration aimed at rebuilding a unique city not only for its architecture, buildings and monuments, but also for its possibility of life that it offers to its citizens”. (HANDLE).

