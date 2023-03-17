Home News Work of the Animal Welfare Center is finished: Mayor of Valledupar
The works of the Valledupar Animal Welfare Center are finished, according to the municipal administration.

This project is part of the Development Plan of the mayor Mello Castro, where an adequate space will be provided to promote the care of animals that are in a situation of abandonment.

The Secretary of Health, Holmer Jiménez Ditta, stressed that this government turned its gaze to this population that was forgotten for years.

“The Animal Welfare Center is finished. No government had ever laid eyes on animals before, and with this project care will be provided to felines, canines, equines and bovines. It will have veterinary medicine services, X-rays, sample taking, plaster room, observation, surgery room and much more,” said the official.

$3,872 million from the payment of municipal taxes were invested in this project.

It should be clarified that this place will not be a shelter, but a transitional home in which there will be different veterinary medical services and where the quality of life of street animals will be guaranteed. At the time considered, they may be adopted.

