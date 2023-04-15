Friday April 14, 2023

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday April 13, 2023

Mr. Akhannouch: the government decides to exempt agricultural equipment and inputs from VAT

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, announced Thursday in Rabat that the executive, as part of its field efforts to fight against the sources of inflation and rising prices, has decided to exempt equipment and agricultural inputs from value added tax (VAT).

Speaking at the opening of the work of the Council of Government, Mr. Akhannouch indicated that this meeting will examine an important draft decree, through which the executive aspires to protect the national market, ensure its supply of basic products, and deal with fluctuations in the prices of agricultural products resulting from the rainfall deficit and global supply difficulties.

The VAT exemption will concern products relating to the preservation of plant health, equipment used for the reproduction of plants and animals imported and intended exclusively for agricultural use, in addition to other equipment specially reserved for agricultural use, said the Head of Government.

Pursuant to the meetings held last week with the representatives of the Moroccan Confederation of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Moroccan Interprofessional Federation for the Production and Export of Fruits and Vegetables, and the presidents of the Chambers of Agriculture, in the presence of the Minister for the Economy and Finance, the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister Delegate responsible for the budget, it was noted that the rise in the prices of agricultural products is mainly due to the succession of years of drought in Morocco and the soaring prices of imported agricultural inputs, especially live animals, and phytosanitary products, explained Mr. Akhannouch.

In this regard, the Head of Government underlined the involvement shown by professionals during these meetings, with the aim of ensuring the continuous supply of agricultural products to the national market and ensuring the balance of the production sectors. in order to guarantee an abundance of products and to mitigate the effects of rising prices on citizens.

For its part, the government will ensure, according to a number of monitoring mechanisms, to create a balance between export and supply of the national market, he assured, noting that the executive has mobilized the whole of its means so that the distribution chains remain protected from any illegal interference.

In addition, Mr. Akhannouch said that the cultivation of sugar beet also suffers from a set of problems under which the State has decided to allocate additional subsidies to farmers in order to improve yields and secure the production. local supply of this product.

The “social” government is concerned with implementing a set of measures, whether they have an impact in the short, medium or long term, according to an integrated participatory approach that reflects the spirit of government action, which draws its orientations High Royal Directives and recommendations of the New Development Model, noted Mr. Akhannouch.

And to continue, the government aims, through a set of interventions, to rebalance the production chains, in addition to developing agricultural research, as a tool capable of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the challenges climate change and drought.

At the same time, he assured that in addition to “the measures already taken aimed at protecting the purchasing power of citizens, such as support for transport professionals, the abolition of the import duty on cattle, and the tax measures being examination, the government continues to provide solutions with a direct impact, within the framework of the dialogue that it was able to institutionalize and the implementation of which cost 9 billion dirhams, and will continue the same participatory approach, favoring the spirit of responsibility and transparency through the consultations that will be launched tomorrow”.

In this regard, Mr. Akhannouch informed that he will receive representatives of the government’s social partners to launch the April social dialogue cycle.

All the measures taken by the government reflect its commitment to pursue reforms in the areas of social protection, in particular health, education and employment, which remain at the top of its priorities, he said. , noting that these projects are being implemented at an accelerated pace in line with the Royal agenda and the government programme.

In order to implement these reforms in a participatory and effective manner, the Head of Government urged the ministers to accelerate the organizational trajectories of the various bodies and professional councils placed under their supervision, in order to associate them, as government partners, with the various reforms he is undertaking.

The Governing Council inquires about the Statute of the OIC Work Center

The Governing Council, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, was informed of the Statute of the Work Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC during its 43rd session held on October 18 and 19, 2016 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as well as draft law n°14.23 approving this Statute.

The two texts were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Nasser Bourita, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held after the Board meeting. The OIC Work Center sets itself the main missions of strengthening efforts for sustainable social development, promoting human capital, fostering the exchange of experiences and expertise among Member States in the fields of employment , migrant labor and social protection and to support efforts to combat poverty and unemployment, he said.

VAT: Adoption of a draft decree by the Government Council

On Thursday, the Government Council approved draft decree No. 2.23.335 amending and supplementing Decree No. 2.06.574 of 10 Dou Al Hijja 1427 (December 31, 2006), on the application of value added tax ( VAT) provided for in Chapter III of the General Tax Code (CGI).

This project aims to modify and complete article 16 bis of decree n° 2.06.574 relating to the application of VAT, in order to simplify and clarify the procedures relating to the exemption from VAT when purchasing products. and agricultural equipment set out in articles 5°-I-92 and 15°-123 of the CGI, underlined the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas during a press briefing at the outcome of the Governing Council.

This is to define the terms of exemption of phytosanitary products and plant and animal reproduction equipment imported and intended exclusively for agricultural use, as well as the terms of exemption of other imported products and equipment, reserved specifically for the agricultural use, Mr. Baitas added.

This draft decree specifies that the domestic sales of products and materials dedicated exclusively to agricultural purposes, which are exempt from VAT, in accordance with the provisions of article 5°-I-92 of the CGI, do not require the completion of no action, concluded Mr. Baitas.

Adoption of a bill establishing a provisional commission for the management of the affairs of the press and publishing sector

The Council of Government adopted, on Thursday, draft law n°15.23 establishing a provisional commission for the management of the affairs of the press and publishing sector.

Presented by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, this project comes following the failure to hold elections for the National Press Council (CNP) despite the exceptional extension of its mandate under the decree -law n°2.22.770 of October 6, 2022 instituting specific provisions relating to the CNP, approved by law n°53.22, in application of Dahir n°1.23.18 (February 10, 2023), indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of relations with parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council.

In order to remedy the situation of irregularity in the decisions of the CNP, this text stipulates the creation of a provisional commission in place of the organs of the Council, for a term of office fixed at two years from the date of appointment of its members. , unless new members are elected during this period, he explained.

Adoption by the Government Council of a bill relating to the Higher Institute of the Judiciary

The Government Council, meeting on Thursday, approved draft law N° 37.22 relating to the Higher Institute of the Judiciary.

The bill, presented by the Minister of Justice, comes to accompany the profound transformations that the judicial system has undergone in recent years, and the challenges inherent in its development, particularly with regard to the development of the training system, underlined the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas during a press briefing at the end of the Government Council.

This law also aims to revise the legal framework governing the Higher Institute of the Judiciary, to bring it into line with the new reality generated by the institutional independence of the judiciary and with the related legislative and regulatory texts, said Mr. Baitas, noting that the same text comes to organize a set of questions and areas for which the organic law N° 106.13, relating to the statute of the magistrates, referred to a special law. The purpose of this text of law is to provide the Institute with a new legal framework defining its methods of organization and management and its attributions, specified the Minister Delegate, adding that the law also contains provisions dealing with the question of judicial training according to an integrated approach that incorporates the various related legislative and regulatory texts, he explained.

Approval of proposals for appointments to senior positions

The Council of Government, meeting on Thursday, approved proposals for appointment to a high office, in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution.

The Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, indicated during a press briefing at the end of the government council that at the level of the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports – Department of National Education, Younes Shimi was appointed as Secretary General.

At the level of the Ministry of Equipment and Water, Zineb Benhabiba, President of the Foundation for Social Works of Public Works and Jawad Boutaher, Director of the Hassania School of Public Works, were appointed. he added.

(map 13/04/2023)