Work of the Council of Government on Thursday, August 31, 2023 The Council of Government adopts the bill amending and supplementing the law relating to the AMO scheme

Thursday August 31, 2023

Work of the Government Council on Thursday August 31, 2023

Work of the Government Council on Thursday August 31, 2023

The Council of Government adopts the bill amending and supplementing the law relating to the AMO scheme

The Council of Government, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, adopted draft law n°46.23 amending and supplementing law 98.15 relating to the basic compulsory health insurance scheme for the categories of professionals, self-employed workers and self-employed persons exercising a liberal activity.

Presented by the Minister of Health and Social Security, Khalid Ait Taleb, this bill modifies and completes law number 98.15 relating to the compulsory health insurance scheme for the categories of professionals, self-employed workers and non-professionals. employees carrying out a liberal activity, promulgated by the Dahir 1-17-15 of June 23, 2017 (28 Ramadan 1438 H), indicated the Minister in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held after the Board meeting.

This draft law includes provisions that must be adapted with those of Law No. 65.00, as amended and supplemented by virtue of Law No. 27.22, in particular with regard to the provisions of Article 3, in addition to the fact of prioritize a model for classifying people according to the provisions of the legislative and regulatory texts in force and according to the criterion of activities and professions if the person is classified according to the activities and professions he occupies and at the same time according to the provisions of the texts laws and regulations in force.

This bill empowers the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), in the event of the cessation of the insured’s contribution for a period of 12 months, to apply a new qualifying period for the insured of a maximum duration of three months, which begins the month following the settlement of his situation.

It also provides for provisions concerning the implementation of the subscription due to the insured based on the highest lump sum income or the highest right of contribution, if the insured is classified in several categories or sub-categories and/or a group of categories according to the professions and activities that he carries out.

This bill amends and supplements article 29 in order to ensure a dynamic nature in the preparation of the certificate proving the regularity of the payment of the contributions.

Morocco-Cape Verde: The Government Council inquires about the agreement for the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments

The Council of Government, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government Aziz Akhannouch, was informed of the agreement for the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments (APPI), signed on May 9 in Rabat between Morocco and Cape Town. -Green, and draft law n° 32.23 approving the said agreement, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad, Nasser Bourita.

This agreement responds to the desire of the two countries to strengthen their economic cooperation and stimulate investments, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals in the economic, social and environmental fields, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council.

The Governing Council adopts a draft decree relating to appointment to senior positions in regional administrations

The Council of Government, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, examined and adopted draft decree n°2.22.920 amending decree n°2.21.578 of 22 Moharam 1443 H (August 31, 2021) relating appointment to senior positions in regional administrations and related salaries and allowances.

Presented by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, on behalf of the Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, this project aims to modify Article 11 of Decree No. 2.21.578 concerning the appointment of senior positions in the regional administrations and the related salaries and allowances, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas, during a press briefing at the end of the Council.

The Council of Government approves proposals for appointment to higher positions

The Council of Government approved, on Thursday, proposals for appointment to higher positions, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

At the level of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, MM. Abdelhakim Yahyan and Mohammed Youbi have been appointed Director of Population and Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control, respectively, Deputy Minister for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas said during a meeting. a press briefing held at the end of the Board meeting.

At the Ministry of Justice, Lissan-Eddine Harran was appointed director of the Mohammedia Foundation for Social Works of Magistrates and Justice Officials.

With regard to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Directorate General of Taxes), Abdelghafour Mamoune has been appointed Director of Control.

At the level of the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports (Department of National Education), Abdelati Lasfar was appointed director of the Regional Academy of Education and Training of Drâa-Tafilalet.

At the level of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Dalila Boucetta was appointed director of the National Agency for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (ANPMA), while Abdelmajid Badri was appointed director of the National School of Arts and Crafts in Casablanca.

MAP: 31/08/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

