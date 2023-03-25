Friday March 24, 2023

Work of the Council of Government on Thursday March 23, 2023

The government has taken all necessary measures to strengthen the supply and stock of basic products during the month of Ramadan (Akhannouch)

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch affirmed, Thursday in Rabat, that the Executive has taken all the necessary measures to strengthen the supply and stock of basic products in order to guarantee a normal supply of markets during the month of Ramadan.

In his speech at the start of the work of the Council of Government, Mr. Akhannouch assured that the supply of markets “is taking place under normal conditions”, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas, during a press briefing after the Council.

On this occasion, the Head of Government reiterated his appeal to the Ministers of the Interior, Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Waters and Forests, Industry and Trade and Economy and finance, with a view to a general mobilization of their services to preserve the stability of the prices of the various consumer products, to ensure the daily monitoring of the markets during this blessed month and to strengthen surveillance and control, while cracking down firmly against speculators.

Presentation on the National Plan to Combat and Prevent Human Trafficking

The Government Council, held Thursday in Rabat, followed a presentation by the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, on “the content of the 2023-2030 National Plan for the fight and prevention against trafficking in human beings and the referral mechanism for victims of human trafficking crimes”.

This presentation focused on the contents of the projects relating to the National Plan for the Fight and Prevention of Human Trafficking 2023-2030, the National Implementation Strategic Action Plan for 2023-2026 and the referral mechanism for victims of human trafficking crimes, government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said during a press briefing after the council. This approach reflects the firm commitments of the Kingdom in the field of the fight against this phenomenon which requires a unified, global and integrated vision as concretized by the National Plan as a roadmap serving as a reference for an effective national response to this type of crimes, Mr. Baitas added.

It is a question of identifying the strategic priorities and the measures to implement these commitments within the framework of a humanist approach and in full respect for the sovereignty of the law and universal rights, he underlined. .

Adoption of a draft decree on the exercise of the profession of architect and the establishment of the national order of architects

The Government Council, meeting Thursday in Rabat, adopted draft decree No. 2.23.162, amending decree No. 2.93.66 taken for the application of law 016.89 relating to the exercise of the profession of architect and the institution of the National Order of Architects.

Presented by the Minister for National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, this project aims to create a regional council of the national order of architects at the level of the Beni Mellal-Khénifra region, in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2.15.40, published on November 20, 2015 and fixing the number of regions, their names, their chief towns as well as the prefectures and provinces that compose them, indicated the spokesperson. speech of the government, Mustapha Baitas during a press point held at the end of the Council.

The said project also comes under the provisions of Law No. 016.89 relating to the exercise of the profession of architect and the institution of the national order of architects, particularly article 56 which defines the criteria required to create the regional councils of the national order, in particular the criterion of fulfilling the condition of the number of architects practicing in a region which must be equal to or greater than 50, added Mr. Baitas.

The creation of a regional council of the national order of architects in the region of Béni Mellal-Khénifra will participate in a better self-organization of the profession and will make it possible to qualify the said council so that it can play the role of interlocutor with public authorities, elected territorial councils and all the players in the region, he continued.

Approval of a bill relating to the protection of domestic animals against contagious diseases

The Council of Government approved, on Thursday, draft law n° 61.22 modifying and supplementing the Dahir bearing law n° 1.75.292 of 5 Chaoual 1397 (September 19, 1977) enacting measures to protect domestic animals against contagious diseases , presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Waters and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki.

This project reinforces the legal framework regulating the surveillance and control operations against contagious diseases that affect domestic animals, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held after the Board meeting.

And to add that the first article of the said Dahir carrying law n° 1.75.292 draws up a list of these infectious diseases which must be declared to the competent authorities, and which are the subject of a regular examination, in order to complete it by new diseases, taking into account the evolution of health risks.

The objective of this project is to revise and complete the aforementioned list of diseases, in order to comply with the new international health requirements set by the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA), concluded the Minister.

Adoption of a draft decree relating to the creation of a temporary management to supervise the development of RN n°1 between Tiznit and Dakhla

The Council of Government adopted on Thursday draft decree 2.23.107 amending and supplementing decree 2.17.321 establishing a provisional directorate within the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, responsible for supervising the development works of the national road N.1, linking Tiznit and Dakhla.

This draft decree comes in the wake of the creation, from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2022, of a temporary directorate at the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, to oversee the development work on the national road N.1 between Tiznit and Dakhla, indicated the minister delegate in charge of relations with the parliament, government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing at the end of the Council .

This project required the realization of the works of the ring road of the city of Laayoune over 7 km, including the construction of a bridge with a length of 1,725 ​​meters on Oued Sakia El Hamra and a bridge at the northern entrance. of the city of Laayoune, which led to an extension of the completion time of the development works of the national road 1 between Tiznit and Dakhla, he explained.

The said project aims to modify and supplement the provisions of decree N 2.17.321 with a view to extending the mandate of the provisional management responsible for supervising the realization of the development works of the RN 1 between Tiznit and Dakhla until December 31, 2024. , while specifying the missions devolved to the Management to support the two aforementioned projects, he added.

Approval of proposals for appointment to senior positions

The Council of Government, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, approved proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with article 92 of the Constitution.

Thus, at the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Mohamed Akouri was appointed director of the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceïma, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, spokesperson for the government, Mustapha Baïtas, during a press briefing after the Council.

The Council also approved, at the level of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the appointment of Abderahim Taibi as director of the Moroccan Institute for Standardization (IMANOR) and of Youssef Zahoui as head of the international trade.

