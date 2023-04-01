Thursday March 30, 2023

The government council examined and adopted, Thursday in Rabat, draft decree No. 2.22.607 on the creation and organization of the price of collective labor agreements.

Presented by the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, this project is part of the implementation of the provisions of Article 8 of the Constitution, in particular the 3rd paragraph, and in application of the government’s commitments related to the promotion of social dialogue and collective labor agreements included in its government program as well as in the social agreement signed on April 30, 2022, with the professional organizations of employers and the most representative trade union organizations of employees, in particular the commitment to create a national prize for the collective labor agreement, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a a press point at the end of the Council.

This project aims to create a national prize under the name of the “collective labor agreements prize” which will be awarded annually, ex aequo to the signatory parties of the collective labor agreements, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for by the labor legislation in force and in recognition of their contributions and initiatives to encourage collective bargaining and to conclude collective labor agreements, he added.

This draft also defines the conditions for applying for the prize, the criteria used in the evaluation and selection of the applications for the prize received by the committee set up for this purpose, as well as the methods for awarding the prize, and the cases where the award can be withheld or withdrawn.

Adoption of the draft decree relating to the salary and allowances of the members of the INPPLC

The Government Council, meeting on Thursday, approved draft decree n°2.23.149 fixing the salary and allowances of the members of the National Authority for Probity, Prevention and the Fight against Corruption (INPPLC).

Presented by the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, this draft decree is part of the implementation of the provisions of Law No. 46.19 relating to the INPPLC, in this case its article 49, indicated the Minister. delegate in charge of relations with parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council.

Adoption of the law relating to the organization and operation of penitentiary establishments

The Government Council, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government Aziz Akhannouch, approved draft law No. 10.23 relating to the organization and operation of penitentiary establishments.

This bill, presented by the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, brings about a comprehensive and profound overhaul of Law No. 23.98 relating to the organization and operation of penitentiary establishments, with the aim of ensuring the safety of detainees, individuals, buildings and infrastructure dedicated to these establishments, underlined the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing at the end of the Council.

The same text aims to contribute to the preservation of general order, guarantee the security and rights of residents, improve their living conditions and promote their reintegration, said the Minister Delegate. Among the novelties introduced by this bill, Mr. Baitas cited the strengthening of the provisions relating to the special rules intended to ensure the protection of vulnerable categories of detainees such as women, children and people with specific needs and to take into account consideration of their individual needs, the aim being to help them adapt to life in prison and to facilitate their reintegration into society after having served their sentences.

This text also contains provisions aimed at strengthening access to rights within penitentiary establishments, in particular with regard to the qualification of prisoners and their reintegration according to an innovative approach which is in line with the international commitments of Morocco and the principles, rights and obligations arising from the treaties it has ratified, and which reflects the Kingdom’s attachment to human rights as universally recognized and its absolute commitment to the protection and development of the human rights system. Man, explained Mr. Baitas.

In this sense, he continued, the bill enshrines the right of all persons deprived of liberty to humane treatment respecting their dignity as human beings, and stipulates the separation of persons placed in preventive detention from those sentenced and minors from adults, just as it stresses the need to treat detainees with the aim of promoting their requalification and their reintegration into society.

Approval of proposals for appointment to senior positions

The Council of Government, meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, approved proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with article 92 of the Constitution.

Thus, at the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Mohamed Zerouali has been appointed director of programs, announced the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baïtas, during a press briefing held after the Board meeting.

The Council also approved, at the level of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdelhaq Sahib Eddine as director of the National School of Commerce and Management (ENCG) of El Jadida , he added.

(map 30/03/2023)