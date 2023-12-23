Home » Work of the Governing Council on Thursday, December 21, 2023 The Governing Council adopts a draft decree setting the specific accounting rules for co-owners’ unions:
Friday December 22, 2023
Work of the government council on Thursday, December 21, 2023
The Governing Council adopts a draft decree setting specific accounting rules for co-owners’ associations:

The government council, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, examined and adopted draft decree No. 2.23.700 setting the specific accounting rules for co-owners, in application of law 18.00 relating to the status of the co-ownership of built buildings.

The project, presented by the Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, is part of the implementation of the provisions of the article 24 of law 18.00, as amended and supplemented by law 106.12, which article relates to the accounts of the co-owners’ unions (forecast budget, expenses and income for the year, annexes to the forecast budget), indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing following the Council.

This text, he continued, essentially aims to guarantee optimal management of the accounts of the co-ownership of built buildings, and to reinforce transparency in terms of financial and accounting management of this type of building.

The Governing Council approves a draft decree establishing the responsibilities and organization of the sustainable development department:

The Governing Council, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, examined and approved the draft decree No. 2.23.923 establishing the responsibilities and organization of the sustainable development department.

Presented by the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, this project is part of the implementation of the conclusions and recommendations of the general report on the new development model, in particular those emphasizing the need to raise the Kingdom to the rank of leading countries in the field of non-carbon emitting, responsible and sustainable production, through the convergence of the interventions of the different parties in the implementation of the national sustainable development strategy, has indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing following the meeting of the Government Council.

This project is also part of the implementation of the national and regional conclusions and consultations relating to the revision of the national sustainable development strategy, calling for the strengthening of the institutional framework responsible for its implementation, including administrative structures in charge of coordination, evaluation and monitoring of execution indicators, added the minister.

The Government Council approves a draft decree establishing the responsibilities and organization of the energy transition department:

The Governing Council approved, on Thursday, draft decree no. 2.23.922 establishing the responsibilities and organization of the energy transition department, taking into account the observations raised.

Presented by the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, this project is part of the implementation of the conclusions and orientations of the general report on the New Development Model, in particular those focused on improving of the performance of the administration as a lever for achieving structural transformations, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing at the end of the Advice.

It is in fact a question of simplifying and lightening internal management measures, by focusing on transversal missions and results, and by promoting the emergence of territorial spaces as a place of convergence of public action, he added.

The Governing Council approves proposals for appointment to higher positions:

The government council, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhennouch, examined and approved proposals for appointment to higher functions, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution. At the level of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mr. Noureddine Kassi was appointed Director of the Regional Agricultural Development Office of Souss-Massa, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held at the end of the Council.

At the level of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, MM. Ahmed Belmouden and Hamid Rguibi Idrissi were respectively appointed Dean of the Faculty of Sciences of Agadir and Director of the Higher School of Technology of Laâyoune, while Mr. Abdelilah Braksa was appointed to the position of Dean of the Faculty of Letters and of Human Sciences Ain Chock of Casablanca.

At the level of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Mr. Ali Al-Ghazi was appointed director of the Central Purchasing and Development of the mining region of Tafilalet and Figuig, while at the level of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Tarik Malki has been appointed Director General of the Higher Institute of Commerce and Business Administration Group.

(MAP 21.12.2023)

