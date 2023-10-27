Thursday October 26, 2023

Work of the government council on Thursday October 26, 2023

Approval of a draft decree relating to marking easements put in place around aerodromes and along air routes

The Government Council approved, on Thursday, draft decree no. 2.23.919 relating to marking easements put in place around aerodromes and along air routes.

Presented by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdeljalil, this project is part of the harmonization of national legislation with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, signed on December 7, 1944 in Chicago, and promulgated on June 8, 1957 by Dahir No. 1-57-172, in particular in its annex 14 relating to airports, determining the technical characteristics to be taken into account by countries when they equip obstacles with signals and lights lighting markings, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing following the Council.

This text, he added, aims to implement the provisions of Law No. 40.13 on the Civil Aviation Code, promulgated on May 24, 2016 by Dahir No. 1-16-61, in particular the articles 129 and 130 focusing on marking easements involving the obligation to provide or allow certain obstacles or locations to be provided with visual or radio devices intended to signal their presence to air navigators or to allow their identification.

Approval of a draft decree relating to the government’s examination of legislative proposals

The Government Council approved on Thursday draft decree No. 2.23.965 implementing article 23 of organic law 065.13 relating to the organization and conduct of government work and the status of its members, and relating to to the government’s examination of proposed laws.

Presented by the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, this text comes in accordance with article 23 of the aforementioned organic law, which stipulates that the government organizes at least one meeting per month in with a view to examining the legislative proposals presented by the deputies of the majority and the opposition and clarifying the position of the Executive vis-à-vis them, indicated Mr. Baitas during a press briefing in following a meeting of the Governing Council.

It is imperative to develop a clear legal framework regulating the government’s examination of legislative proposals and to improve the legal framework governing the work of the permanent technical commission responsible for monitoring parliamentary legislative initiatives, insisted the Minister Delegate, emphasizing the need to institutionalize this commission which should be governed by a regulatory decree replacing Circular of the Head of Government No. 04/2017 of June 28, 2017. According to Mr. Baitas, this draft decree aims to determine the procedural measures to follow by members of the government to examine legislative proposals, in particular by defining the respective responsibilities of the Secretary General of the Government and the government authority responsible for relations with parliament, with regard to the distribution of these proposals and the determination of the agenda of the government meeting dedicated to their examination.

It is also a question of determining the composition, responsibilities and operating methods of the Technical Commission responsible for examining legislative proposals, established under the Head of Government, and of improving the representativeness of government departments within said commission by including the condition of having at least the rank of central director, the objective being to guarantee the effectiveness of the meetings of this structure, concluded the minister.

Approval of a bill relating to the cancellation of arrears owed to the CNSS

The Government Council approved, on Thursday, Bill No. 41.23 relating to the cancellation of arrears owed to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), presented by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Aït Taleb, on behalf of the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

The expansion of compulsory basic health insurance (AMO) to cover all categories concerned, as stipulated by article 5 of framework law no. 09.21 relating to social protection, has demonstrated that a large part of people subject to this system have accumulated payment arrears, which has led to the accumulation of debts, arrears and fines, as well as to the suspension of benefits for the benefit of the insured persons concerned and their dependents, explained the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held at the end of the Council.

This situation will lead to a financial imbalance in the AMO system for professionals, self-employed workers and self-employed people exercising a private activity, said Mr. Baitas.

In response to this situation, the government decided to exceptionally cancel the debts owed to the CNSS under the AMO regime, under clear and well-defined conditions, he indicated, noting that this procedure aims to exempt policyholders from the AMO scheme who will not be able to pay their debts, in order to enable them to benefit from health coverage, to regularize their situation with the Fund, and to resume and maintain payment of contributions.

The beneficiaries of this cancellation are the policyholders who have not paid their contributions to the CNSS during a period of at least three months preceding the publication of this law in the Official Bulletin, provided that they resume payment of contributions and maintain it for twelve consecutive months.

The law also establishes a probationary period of three months from the start of payment of contributions, he added.

Adoption of a bill relating to the approval of the decree-law creating the High Atlas Development Agency

The Government Council adopted, on Thursday, bill No. 57.23 relating to the approval of Decree-Law No. 2.23.870 of 18 Rabii I, 1445 AH (October 4, 2023), creating the Development Agency of the High Atlas.

Presented by the Minister Delegate in charge of relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, on behalf of the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa, this bill intervenes in accordance with the provisions of article 81 of the Constitution which stipulates in its first paragraph that “the government may take, between sessions, with the agreement of the relevant committees of the two Chambers, decree-laws which must be, during the following ordinary sessions of Parliament, submitted to ratification thereof.

During a press briefing following the Council, Mr. Baitas recalled that the government promulgated Rabii I 18, 1445 H (October 4, 2023), after the agreement of the two committees concerned in the House of Representatives and to the House of Advisors, a decree-law creating the High Atlas Development Agency and published in Official Bulletin No. 7236 (October 5, 2023).

This project, he stressed, aims to complete the procedure stipulated by the Constitution, in particular article 81, by submitting the aforementioned decree-law to Parliament for approval.

Approval of proposals for appointment to higher positions

The Governing Council approved, on Thursday, proposals for appointment to higher functions, in accordance with article 92 of the Constitution.

At the level of the Ministry of National Territorial Planning, Urbanization, Housing and City Policy – ​​Department of Territorial Planning, Mr. Abdelbaki Elhassani and Mr. Mustapha El Arich were appointed respectively Regional Inspector of urbanization, architecture and land use planning of the Oriental region and Director of the Safi-Youssoufia Urban Agency, indicated the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held after the Council.

Regarding the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests – Department of Agriculture, Mr. Reda Ayouch was appointed Director of Strategy and Statistics.

Concerning the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Messrs. Ahmed Mouchtachi, Belaid Bougadir, Azzedine Azem and Abdeljalil Krifa, were respectively appointed President of the Moulay Ismail University of Meknes, President of the Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech, President of Chouaib Doukkali University of El Jadida and Dean of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences of Marrakech.

(map 26/10/2023)

Share this: Facebook

X

