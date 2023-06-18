“Work on Campo Serrano will be ready before the end of our government”: mayoress

Together with the merchants of the Historic Center, Mayor Virna Johnson verified the progress of the work on Avenida Campo Serrano, the flag of the Governments of Change, which since its inception has been socialized and arranged with the merchants of the sector.

Jobs reach 55% of progress in your execution according to schedule established. That is how Mayor Virna Johnsonwho has been very aware of the development of this work, made a follow-up visit with the merchants of the sector to show them the progress of it and inform them about the upcoming road openings.

The work is found 90% completed until the 11th street and public space works are being finalized up to 12th street. Likewise, yesterday, Saturday, the crossing of streets 10C, 11 and 15 was enabled. In addition, the respective works are being carried out so that next Saturday, streets 12, 13 and 14 are enabled.

On the other hand, the demolition of pavement, excavation and connection of aqueduct pipes, sanitary sewer and storm sewer to 20th street.

In the same way, the construction of the vehicular road is up to 18th street and the adaptation works of the public space, up to 14th street.

“The Campo Serrano Avenue project has around 80 workers, we are working at night, we are going at a very good pace. So this good news that we have reiterated, that the work of the 5th race will be ready before the end of our government, is a reality,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The project of comprehensive recovery of Avenida Campo Serrano, has been achieved thanks to the continuity of the Governments of Change. It started when the current Governor of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedowas the mayor of the city, who made the first approaches with vendors and left it reflected in the Master Plan ´Santa Marta 500 years´.

Then during the administration of Rafael Martinezthe relocation measures were established and the censuses were carried out, and now, under the reins of the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonthe public space was recovered, the vendors were compensated for their relocation and the civil works began, to give the Samarios the 5th race they have always dreamed of, towards the 500 years of the city.