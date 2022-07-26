UDINE. Motorway closed for seven hours in the stretch between Latisana and Portogruaro. Autovie Venete has planned for the night between Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 a construction site that must be completed before the hottest days of the summer exodus, already scheduled for Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July. We will work explains a note from Autovie Venete – in the hours when the traffic is less intense so that the deviations are less impacting for the vehicular flow.

From 9pm on Wednesday 27th to 4am on Thursday 28th July the section between the Latisana toll booth and the Portogruaro junction will be closed in both directions as part of the works for the third lane of the A4 motorway.

During this construction site, the vertical and horizontal signage systems and safety barriers will be adapted and the metal carpentry of a support for a variable message panel will be mounted. Above all, at the end of the operations the traffic will flow on a newly built motorway area about 2 kilometers long, but always with two lanes. This operation will make it possible – also based on the planned progress of the construction site – to make traffic flow more fluently towards Venice, particularly shortly after the bridge over the Tagliamento river.

Another closure will concern the San Giorgio di Nogaro toll booth on the night between Thursday 28th and Friday 29th July. In this case it is an intervention dictated by the works that are being carried out in the area outside the motorway relevance for the construction of the road called “variant sp 80” in the municipalities of Porpetto and San Giorgio di Nogaro.

The activation of the construction site necessarily involves the absence of vehicular traffic to be implemented by closing the ramps in and out of the toll station. Therefore, from 10pm on Thursday 28th to 6am on Friday 29th July, those coming from Udine / Trieste and need to reach San Giorgio di Nogaro can do so by exiting at the Palmanova tollbooth. On the other hand, those arriving from Venice will have to exit at the Latisana tollbooth.