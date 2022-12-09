IS it is necessary to combat the “exploitation” of workers and “promote women’s work, to encourage the entry of young people into work, with dignified contracts and not starvation”. She said it Pope francescowho will receive a CGIL delegation led by the secretary general on 19 December Maurizio Landini.

“No one should feel excluded from work,” Jorge Mario Bergoglio told the Christian Workers Movement that he received at the Vatican on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its foundation. “May your commitment to promote women’s work, to encourage the entry of young people into work, with dignified contracts and not starvation, to safeguard time and breathing space for the family, for volunteering and for the care of relationships . Please drive out all forms of exploitation.”

Meanwhile, today it emerged that Pope Francis will receive the CGIL on December 19th. Last September he had received Confindustria.

Zuppi: I don’t know if an opportunity like the Pnrr will happen again

“The pandemic and the war have made the social climate darker and more pessimistic,” the Pope told the Christian Workers Movement. And work “is going through a phase of transformation that needs to be accompanied. Social inequalities, forms of slavery and exploitation, family poverty due to lack of work or poorly paid work are realities that must be listened to in our ecclesial environments They are more or less forms of exploitation, let’s say things by name”, said Francesco, welcomed by the applause of those present.

Also this morning the cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the CEI, addressed the issue of precarious work during the 71st study conference of the Union of Italian Catholic Jurists held at the Lumsa University. “There are millions of Italians in poverty and therefore the real solution is that of work”, said the archbishop of Bologna: “as Pope Francis always repeats, the emergency is helping to give what is needed to live, but then we need to give work and the dignity of work and that it is a non-precarious job, as much as possible for everyone and I would also add the problem of job security, there are too many deaths”.

The cardinal, who, presenting the Caritas report on poverty last October, had appealed to maintain the basic income, today underlined that “concertation and comparison” are necessary, highlighting that “the Pnrr is 10 times the Marshall Plan , the one on which our parents built our well-being, because they thought about who came after them. I don’t think there will be an opportunity like this again in the coming decades. Instead, we must avoid the opportunistic logic, tragically trapped by the short-sightedness of the present, because if one thinks only of the immediate, everything becomes volatile”.