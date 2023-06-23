Work progresses that will provide water without interruptions to Barranca de Upía

In the municipality of Barranca de Upía, the construction of a deep well is advancing with which it seeks to supply drinking water 24 hours a day and whose execution is at 35 percent.

The work, executed by the Government of Meta, through the Public Services Company of Meta (EDESA), is located in the school in the village of Pavitos, will be 140 meters deep, carbon steel pipes and will provide a minimum of 12 liters of water per second, which will put an end to the constant rationing that exists in the municipality.

The construction of the well is expected to finish before the end of 2023 and will benefit more than 2,500 users in Barranca de Upía.

At the same time and within the same contract, the micro-metering installation has begun and the installation of 75 valves to regulate the flow of water at each point of the municipal aqueduct network has already been completed, which will allow the pressure to be maintained constant or decreased, according to as required by the utility company.

Source: Government of Meta

