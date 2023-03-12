Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 11th

Work Report of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

——At the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

(March 4, 2023)

Wang Yang

Members:

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, I report to the General Assembly the work of the past five years and propose future work suggestions for your consideration.

1. Review of work in the past five years

The five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely extraordinary. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world that have not been seen in a century. A moderately prosperous society has successfully achieved the first century-old goal, the cause of the party and the country has achieved major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process.

In the past five years, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has comprehensively strengthened its leadership over the work of the CPPCC. Fundamental political guarantee. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Standing Committee adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Communist Party of China, accurately grasp the nature and positioning of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, closely focus on the center to serve the overall situation, and deepen special consultations pragmatically and effectively Institutional construction, concentrating on the great historical cause of national rejuvenation, advancing with the times to promote the practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and system innovation of the CPPCC, showing a new look and new look in the CPPCC, and making new contributions to the development of the party and the country.

2022 is an extremely important year in the history of the development of the party and the country. The Standing Committee insists on welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a major political task throughout the year. Since then, the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country have carefully organized activities such as “Strive for a New Era, Hundreds of Committee Members Talk”, held 17 important consultation activities around the implementation of the key tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and organized inspections Investigated 75 items, held 11 briefings on key issues of concern, held 11 presentations by working committee members on major special projects, and made active efforts to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of peace and prosperity, and a clean and upright political environment. In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and guide all parties and organizations participating in the CPPCC and people from all walks of life of all ethnic groups to consciously implement the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” into specific actions and reflected in all work .

In the past five years, the following work has been mainly done:

(1) In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implementation of the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China over the work of the CPPCC. Deeply grasp the political attributes of the CPPCC as an important institution of multi-party cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China, strengthen the foundation of ideological and political guidance by learning the party’s innovative theory, and strengthen the party building of the CPPCC from the beginning and throughout the work. Improve the learning system system led by the CPPCC party group theory learning center group learning, set up 11 Xi Jinping’s new era socialist ideology learning discussion groups with Chinese characteristics, conducted 179 learning seminars, and carried out in-depth education on the theme of “not forgetting the original intention and keeping in mind the mission”, The “Four Histories” education, which focuses on the history of the Communist Party of China, combined with the actual study of the history of the United Front and the history of the CPPCC, guides the members of the CPPCC to continuously increase their political identification, ideological identification, theoretical identification, and emotional identification with the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics Recognize and consolidate the common ideological and political foundation. Focus on the study and seminar activities of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, continue to study and implement the spirit of the work conference of the CPPCC Central Committee, and carried out a “look back” on the implementation progress last year, and continue to deepen the work of the CPPCC awareness of regularity. Conscientiously implement the “Several Opinions on Strengthening the Party Construction of the CPPCC in the New Era”, hold the CPPCC Party Construction Work Symposium for the first time, formulate and improve the system for implementing the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, major decision-making arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping The supervision mechanism for the implementation of important instructions and instructions, etc., establish the annual meeting system of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, the system of reporting work to the party group of the CPPCC National Committee of the special committee, improve the working rules of the party group of the special committee, and establish a performance evaluation system for the standing committee of party members. The organization of the CPPCC covers all members and members of the CPPCC, and the work of the CPPCC covers all members of the CPPCC. Implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and form a good situation of strengthening politics through party building, leading the team, promoting duty performance, and increasing unity. .

(2) Focus on the central tasks of the party and the country, fulfill their duties, and contribute wisdom and strength to the realization of the “two centenary” goals. Adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and focus on promoting high-quality development research and discussion. Negotiation topics include building a new development pattern, developing the real economy, promoting major original innovations, healthy development of the new energy automobile industry, ensuring national food security, promoting the fight against pollution, building a higher level of safe China, running education that satisfies the people, Major issues related to economic and social development, such as the construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt and the promotion of the construction of overseas economic and trade cooperation zones, also deal with the vital interests of the people, such as the aging of the population, basic public cultural services in rural areas, the safety supervision of takeaway food, and the formulation and revision of laws and regulations. To solve practical problems, scientifically select topics, conduct in-depth research, and make precise suggestions. Focusing closely on the formulation and implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” plan, we organized and carried out 35 political discussion activities such as standing committee meetings, video research meetings, and situation analysis meetings during the planning process. The meeting focused on studying the recommendations of the “14th Five-Year Plan” plan, and continued to put forward opinions and suggestions around the implementation. Aiming at the decisive battle to win the battle against poverty, we provided advice and suggestions, focused on consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation, effectively connecting with rural revitalization, and promoting rural medical and health care, etc., and continued to carry out 71 inspections and surveys. Closely linked to the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, conscientiously perform their duties and responsibilities, focus on improving the major epidemic prevention and control mechanism, improve the public health service system and emergency management system, etc., rely on the committee member performance platform to carry out special questionnaire surveys participated by all committee members, and make full use of consultation For discussion, proposal processing, and reflection of social conditions and public opinion information, etc., more than 3,500 pieces of feedback, opinions and suggestions were submitted, providing reference for the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to make scientific decisions and promote the implementation of decisions.

(3) Improve the quality of CPPCC consultations and better play the role of the CPPCC as a specialized consultation agency. Efforts should be made to enrich consultation forms, optimize consultation procedures, and improve consultation capabilities, and improve the consultation and discussion structure with plenary meetings as the leader, special deliberative standing committee meetings and special consultation meetings as the focus, and various consultation forums as the norm. In the past five years, 105 important political consultation activities have been held, and consultations on proposal handling, sectoral consultations, counterpart consultations, etc. have been regularly carried out to give full play to the role of the CPPCC in the national governance system. Expand the depth of consultations, create expert consultation meetings, build a talent pool for political participation, and organize cross-sector and cross-field expert committees to conduct 74 small-scale multi-round consultations on common prosperity, basic education, and agricultural and rural modernization. Guided by the results of consultations, we will further promote independent research by committee members, explore the evaluation of the quality of consultations and deliberations, and improve the mechanism for submitting, reporting, and transforming consultation results. Grasp the positioning of consultative supervision, incorporate key supervisory issues into the annual consultation plan, report to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for approval, focus on the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and carry out special democratic supervision, and follow up on 10 issues such as the security policy for retired soldiers and the protection of black soil Track and supervise, and promote the implementation of the party and state’s decision-making and deployment. Improve and improve the working system and mechanism of specialized consultation institutions, formulate and revise the working rules of the CPPCC National Committee, strengthen and promote the opinions of the CPPCC to build consensus, and strengthen the responsibilities of the members of the CPPCC. The institutional system based on the charter and with the consultation system as the backbone promotes a closer connection, smoother operation, and more obvious results in the performance of duties. Pay attention to the construction of a negotiation culture, and actively create a good negotiation atmosphere that not only speaks freely and expresses his views, but also is rational and lawful. Implement the opinions on strengthening and improving the work of the city and county CPPCC in the new era, and promote the performance of the city and county CPPCC to better serve the grassroots governance.

(4) Extensively carry out consensus-building work to build a solid political and social foundation for the party to lead the people in governing the country. Deeply grasp the task requirements and characteristics of the CPPCC in the new era, and strive to deepen and solidify the work of building consensus, find the greatest common divisor, and draw the largest concentric circles. Closely follow the important time points to strengthen ideological and political work, focus on celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China, the centenary of the Communist Party of China and other major events, and drive all committee members to unite and forge ahead through special party lectures and proposals for party members and committee members. Expand the work channels for building consensus. The party group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference established a system for members of the party group and leaders of special committee sub-party groups to have heart-to-heart conversations with non-party members. 3994 members were invited to talk with each other. ‘” and other themes organized special inspections covering 34 sectors, produced and broadcast 46 members’ lectures such as continuing the spiritual blood of the Communists and telling stories about multi-party cooperation, and organized the study and implementation of the “Regulations on the Work of the Communist Party of China on the United Front” and other major special tasks The committee members gave 68 speeches to realize the self-education, consultation and communication of the committee members and the promotion of leading the masses in various sectors. Innovatively carried out members’ reading activities, established online and offline learning carriers such as the intelligent reading platform for members, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and successively opened 147 themed reading groups such as the history of the Communist Party of China, studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, and tracing the origin of Chinese civilization. The participation rate of members reached 98% %, resulting in a comprehensive effect of combining reading and communication with consultation and discussion, improving skills and building consensus. Encourage committee members to go deep into the masses to publicize policies, resolve doubts, and gather strength to be good party policy propagandists and caring people in various sectors.

(5) Give full play to the role of the most extensive patriotic united front organization, bringing together the powerful forces of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to work together for national rejuvenation. To adapt to the situation and tasks of the united front in the new era, adhere to the great unity and great unity, implement the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference, and promote harmonious relations between political parties, ethnic groups, religions, classes, and compatriots at home and abroad. The 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 was held to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the 1911 Revolution, bringing together the confidence and strength to promote the complete reunification of the motherland and realize the Chinese dream together. Established a situation exchange mechanism for all parties to participate in the common affairs of the CPPCC. The democratic parties submitted 1,675 proposals in the name of their own parties, 502 speeches at the conference, and co-organized 40 consultation activities with special committees. The CPPCC performs its duties. Invite non-Party intellectuals, people from the non-public sector of the economy, people from new social classes, etc. to participate in activities related to the CPPCC. Focusing on strengthening the awareness of the Chinese nation’s community and adhering to the direction of my country’s religion in China, in-depth inspections and investigations have been conducted, and special study inspections and sectoral theme consultations have been carried out for members of ethnic minorities and religious circles. Focusing on improving the ability to love the country, Hong Kong and Macao, and promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, members of the Hong Kong District are encouraged to continue to speak out and take the initiative to promote the formulation and implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and support the National People’s Congress in improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Participate in organizing thematic exhibitions commemorating the 75th anniversary of Taiwan’s recovery and the Straits Forum · Cross-Strait Grassroots Governance Forum, etc., to strengthen ties with relevant parties, organizations and people in Taiwan. Invite overseas Chinese representatives to attend the plenary meeting of the CPPCC, and conduct consultations on overseas Chinese participation in the “Belt and Road” construction.

In accordance with the overall deployment of the country’s diplomatic work, strengthen friendly exchanges with people of other countries, political organizations, media think tanks, etc., widely publicize Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, publicize the achievements of the Communist Party of China in governing the country, the whole process of people’s democracy, the CPPCC system, etc. , to enhance the international community’s understanding and recognition of China‘s development path, development model, and governance philosophy. Innovate and expand the platform, channel and field of foreign exchanges, set up the China-Africa Friendship Group, launch a series of activities for foreign envoys and students studying in China to “enter the CPPCC”, hold seminars on the United Front Organization of socialist countries, etc., support the China Economic and Social Council, The China Religious Peace Committee strengthens international exchanges. Carry forward the spirit of struggle, issue a solemn statement against the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related bills concocted by the United States and Europe, and Pelosi’s treachery in Taiwan, etc., and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

(6) Promote work innovation and improve the level and effectiveness of duty performance. Adhere to the combination of carrying forward tradition and being brave in innovation, and improve the overall performance level by strengthening regular work. Attaching great importance to the use of network information technology to empower the CPPCC to perform its duties, carried out online political discussions, remote consultations, and video surveys, established a platform for committee members to perform their duties, successively opened 144 themed political discussion groups, and more than 91,000 people made speeches. The online proposal submission rate was 92.2%. Increased the participation of members and improved the efficiency of performance of duties. Efforts have been made to improve the quality of proposals and the quality of proposal handling, improve the system of consultation on proposal handling and supervision of key proposals, and select and commend 100 influential and important proposals of the CPPCC in the past 70 years. In the past five years, a total of 29,323 proposals have been received, 23,818 cases have been filed, and the response rate is 99.8% %. Unimpeded channels for reflecting social conditions and public opinion, serving party and government decision-making, and contacting people from all walks of life, compiled and reported more than 9,000 issues of various types of information. Held a symposium on the cultural and historical work of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, formulated opinions on strengthening and improving the work of cultural and historical materials in the new era, and compiled and published the library of “personal, personal, and personal” cultural and historical materials of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Formulate and implement opinions on strengthening and improving the theoretical research work of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and support the Theoretical Research Society of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to deepen research on major theoretical and practical issues surrounding the work of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Held local CPPCC work experience exchange meetings to strengthen guidance to local CPPCC work. Hold a symposium on the propaganda and ideological work of the CPPCC National Committee, and strengthen the construction and management of relevant ideological positions of the CPPCC.

(7) Strengthen self-construction and continuously consolidate the work foundation. To adapt to the new requirements for the development of the CPPCC in the new era, efforts should be made to strengthen the main role of CPPCC members, the basic role of special committees, and the role of agency service guarantee, and organically integrate them into the construction of specialized consultation institutions. Focusing on enhancing political capabilities, strengthening responsibilities, and improving the level of duty performance, organize study seminars for committee members in different levels and categories, organize committee members to participate in various situation report meetings and tutoring lectures, and compile teaching materials that meet the requirements of committee building in the new era; establish chairman meeting members Visited the local CPPCC member mechanism during local inspections and surveys, and invited 716 members to attend the Standing Committee meetings in batches; explored the establishment of a member performance evaluation system, improved member performance files, performance statistics, and standing committee members submitted their performance Reporting and other systems, the establishment of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for excellent performance awards, 60 award-winning members and 28 nomination awards have been commended three times, and the committee team has taken on a new look. Convening working meetings of special committees of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, formulating and revising general rules of special committees and other institutional documents, implementing the evaluation system and working methods for the quality of consultation and deliberation, and promoting special committees to become an important carrier for the CPPCC to perform its functions and a bridge to connect service members. Effectively strengthen the construction of model institutions, focus on improving service guarantee capabilities, implement the requirements for epidemic prevention and control and improve meeting style and style, innovate organizational methods, make the plenary meetings of the CPPCC and the meetings of the Standing Committee more compact and efficient, and support the discipline inspection and supervision teams stationed in the CPPCC to fulfill their supervisory responsibilities. The cadres of the government have shown a good style and a new look.

Dear members, the work achievements in the past five years are the result of the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, the result of the strong support from all sides and the joint efforts of all participating units of the CPPCC and CPPCC organizations at all levels. The result of hard work and dedication. On behalf of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks!

At the same time, we must also be soberly aware that there are still some areas that need to be strengthened and improved in the work: the institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of the performance of functions need to be further deepened; in-depth consultation and interaction and full expression of opinions need to be further strengthened; It needs to be further improved, and the systems and mechanisms for building consensus, democratic supervision, and contacting the masses in various sectors need to be further improved, and so on. It is recommended to seriously study and improve in future work.

Second, the main experience of five years of work

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference conscientiously studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, and further deepened the understanding of the regularity of the work of the CPPCC in practice.

(1) We must unswervingly adhere to the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China. This is the fundamental political principle that the CPPCC must always abide by, and it is also the greatest political consensus that all parties, organizations and people of all ethnic groups participating in the CPPCC have always adhered to. More than 70 years of practice have proved that the stronger the party’s leadership, the more vigorously the cause of the CPPCC will develop, and the more fully the advantages of the CPPCC system will be demonstrated. Adhering to the leadership of the party must be reflected in the actual actions of resolutely implementing the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee, and in all aspects of the whole process of work planning, function performance, and self-construction. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, constantly improve the organizational system and institutional mechanism of the party’s leadership over the work of the CPPCC, so that the people The CPPCC has better become an important position for upholding and strengthening the party’s leadership over various tasks, an important platform for uniting, educating and guiding representatives of all ethnic groups and all walks of life with the party’s innovative theory, and an important channel for resolving conflicts and building consensus on a common ideological and political basis, ensuring The party’s overall leadership over the CPPCC.

(2) It is necessary to accurately grasp the nature and positioning of the CPPCC. This is the prerequisite for the CPPCC to adhere to the correct political direction, and it is also the cornerstone for the CPPCC to better play its own functions. The CPPCC is an organization of the united front, an institution of multi-party cooperation and political consultation, an important form of realizing people’s democracy throughout the process, and an important channel and specialized consultation institution for socialist deliberative democracy. Consultation is the distinctive feature and advantage of the CPPCC system, and it is also an important concept and basic method of the work of the CPPCC. Promoting broad unity, advancing multi-party cooperation, and practicing people’s democracy all need to be achieved through consultation. Specialized consultation institutions comprehensively carry the nature and orientation of the CPPCC, which is the new connotation of the functional orientation given to the CPPCC in the new era. The CPPCC is not the subject of consultation, but an institutionalized consultation platform that promotes democracy, participates in state affairs, and unites and cooperates. Through the effective operation of the consultation system, the opinions and suggestions of various parties, organizations and people from all walks of life should be transformed into policy options, the party’s propositions should be transformed into a broad consensus of all sectors of society, and the advantages of the CPPCC system should be truly transformed into the effectiveness of national governance.

(3) It is necessary to focus on the central work and continuously improve the effectiveness of consultations. This is the due meaning of the CPPCC in the new era to better serve the great cause of national rejuvenation, and it is also a long-term contribution to continuously deepening the construction of specialized consultation institutions. It is necessary to continuously enrich the institutionalized practice of discussing things that are easy to discuss and everyone’s affairs are discussed by everyone, insist on improving the content of consultations and enriching the forms of consultations, focus on the “big country” and the concerns of the people, scientifically select consultation topics, reasonably determine the consultation form, and strive to achieve The selection of topics is accurate, the situation is thoroughly investigated, the content of negotiations is refined, and the quality of political discussions is high. It is necessary to insist on improving the negotiation rules and fostering a negotiation culture simultaneously, optimize the negotiation process, create a negotiation atmosphere, and achieve consultations that gather similarities and resolve differences, candidly meet and negotiate, and interact and exchange in-depth consultations. It is necessary to persist in enhancing negotiation skills and improving negotiation effectiveness to promote each other, to serve scientific and democratic decision-making in in-depth consultations that gather wisdom, to effectively enhance the consensus of all parties in sincere consultations with one heart and one direction, and to better demonstrate the unique advantages of specialized consultation institutions.

(4) The two major themes of unity and democracy must be adhered to. This is a concentrated expression of the nature of the CPPCC, and it is also the characteristics and advantages of the CPPCC. Only by strengthening political unity and promoting democracy can we have a solid foundation; only by promoting extensive democracy can political unity be stronger. The CPPCC should be committed to the great unity of all parties and organizations and people of all ethnic groups and walks of life, and to practice true democracy based on a common ideological and political foundation and to build consensus through extensive consultations. Consensus building is not only the premise of consolidating unity, but also the goal of promoting democracy, and a bridge linking unity and democracy. Strengthening ideological and political guidance and building consensus must be taken as the central link in the performance of duties, integrated into various activities such as inspections and investigations, investigations and research, consultations and discussions, and reflected in the evaluation criteria for testing the performance of the CPPCC. The more complicated the situation and the more arduous the task, the more the CPPCC should take on the responsibility of promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity and interconnection, advising on governance and building consensus. The drive for development has brought together a powerful joint force to realize the Chinese dream.

(5) It is necessary to continuously strengthen the responsibility of the members of the CPPCC. This is an inevitable requirement to show the new appearance of the CPPCC in the new era, and it is also the only way to ensure the quality and efficiency of the CPPCC work. Members of the CPPCC are not only an honor but also a responsibility. We must bear in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s requirements of “understanding the CPPCC, meeting consultations, discussing politics well, observing discipline, following rules, and emphasizing conduct.” Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference should strengthen self-learning, self-education, self-management, and self-supervision, actively practice the core values ​​of socialism, play the leading role in the work of the CPPCC, set an example in their own positions, and demonstrate the new journey of the new era with exemplary actions. Members of the CPPCC elegant demeanor. CPPCC organizations must insist on strengthening management and optimizing the combination of services, paying equal attention to commendation and incentives and disciplinary constraints, respecting the principal status of committee members, guaranteeing the democratic rights of committee members, and creating good conditions for committee members to perform their duties more diligently and take responsibility.

3. Suggestions for future work

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and further pointed out the direction for the development of the party and the country. The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference must fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continue to implement the spirit of the Central Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, conscientiously perform various functions, practice the whole process of people’s democracy, and promote the great unity of the Chinese people. Make new contributions to target tasks.

(1) In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress as the primary political task, strengthen the training of CPPCC members, especially new members, accurately grasp the distinctive theme, spiritual essence and strategic deployment of the 20th CPC National Congress, and improve the political literacy and ability of the members to perform their duties. Education guides the majority of members to always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. Conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the work of the CPPCC, adhere to the organic combination of the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the united front, and deliberative democracy, give full play to the role of the CPPCC as a special consultation agency, strengthen the institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of functions, improve In-depth consultation and interaction, full expression of opinions, and extensive consensus building, effectively implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into work planning and specific actions.

(2) Negotiate and discuss politics around serving the overall situation of the party and the country. Taking serving the comprehensive building of a socialist modern power and realizing the second centenary goal as the content of performance, focusing on serving the overall layout of the “five-in-one” overall layout and coordinating the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, closely following the implementation of the new In-depth consultations on important issues such as development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development to find good strategies, gather consensus and increase synergy. Implement the “Regulations on the Work of the Communist Party of China on Political Consultation”, give full play to the important role of political consultation of the CPPCC in promoting scientific and democratic decision-making and building consensus, negotiate and discuss governance around a series of strategic deployments for comprehensively building a modern socialist country, and provide high-quality advice. Improve the mechanism of the CPPCC democratic supervision system, enhance the effectiveness of consultative supervision, and highlight the role of the CPPCC democratic supervision in the national supervision system.

(3) Conscientiously do a good job in building consensus and promoting unity. Adhere to the consolidation and development of the broadest patriotic united front, adhere to the unity of consistency and diversity, enrich the platform carriers of solidarity and friendship, and continue to enhance the effectiveness of consensus building. Improve the system and mechanism for committee members to contact the public in various sectors, encourage and support committee members to go deep into the grassroots and the masses in various sectors, reflect the opinions and suggestions of the masses in a timely manner, publicize the principles and policies of the party and the state, and assist in the work of coordinating relations, straightening out emotions, and resolving conflicts. It is good to unite people from all walks of life of all ethnic groups around the Communist Party of China. Strengthen foreign exchanges, tell Chinese stories well, and enhance the international community’s understanding and recognition of Chinese-style modernization.

Members! Great achievements strengthen confidence in victory, and grand goals inspire strength to forge ahead. Let us unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will work hard, work hard, and move forward courageously to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, Make unremitting efforts to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!